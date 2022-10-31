5 things your Google Looker Studio PPC dashboard should have





If you’re new to Google Looker Studio, you’ve probably experienced blank page syndrome.

You connect your data source, open a new file, but don’t know what to do next.

No instructions. No guide rail. Just fill in the empty pages with you.

You can start with a template (there are several in the Google Looker Studio Report Gallery), but it’s still difficult to know how to customize it to perfectly fit your needs.

Here are some proven elements to include in your PPC dashboards and reports that banish the blank page syndrome and provide the insights your stakeholders crave.

1. Titles, subheadings and context

When adding a chart in Google Looker Studio, you select a data source, dimensions, metrics, and date range from the data panel for your visualization.

However, readers don’t see the data panel and don’t know what the chart is unless they take extra steps to include it in their dashboard.

The two charts below show the same data visualization. Figure A contains only charts, Figure B contains written titles and context.

Figure A leaves the reader in mind the question that Figure B answers.

Use the following tips to make charts and tables easier to understand at a glance.

Give your data visualization a title. Use subheadings and microcopy for additional context. use a legend. Indicates a date range if not included in the chart. (Note: The auto date range defaults to the last 28 days.) If multiple data sources are used across the dashboard, clarify which one is used in a particular chart.

How to:

Add a text box and write a title and description. This will[テキスト プロパティ]A panel will open where you can edit the font, text size and style elements.

It’s worth the little manual work required to add a text box to contain the context.

2. KPI scorecard

You don’t need an article telling you that you should include key performance indicators (KPIs) in your dashboard.

However, while planning your dashboard, be extra careful about where you include it.

KPIs are the most important in reporting and deserve the highest bill.

That is, showcase your KPIs with a scorecard that looks like this:

Instead of appending to the end of the table:

In a left-to-right language, not only does the table make it difficult to identify KPIs, but inserting KPIs on the far right of the table tells the reader that these metrics are of low priority.

Focus your readers on key growth metrics like lead volume, revenue, and return on ad spend (ROAS) rather than vanity and traffic metrics like impressions and clicks.

How to:

Use Graph > Scorecard. Add a KPI in the Metrics section of the data panel. Repeat as necessary. Control the format and size in the Styles panel.

Displaying KPIs in a table or other chart is fine, but use scorecards to get more attention.

3. Target Pace

Some advertisers use fixed monthly or annual marketing budgets that cannot be adjusted.

Others have sales or efficiency goals that need to be met with a flexible budget.

Whatever your approach, your dashboard should answer the following questions:

Are we meeting our goals and how will we know?

Account goals are not standardized, nor is the approach to including goal pacing in dashboards.

Luckily, Looker Studio offers many options for adding goals and pacing, from literally charting against goals to adding descriptions with target descriptions.

Here’s an example of how to pin performance to a goal.

How to:

Optional: Add a header that indicates your objective Optional: Use a pace chart such as a bullet or gauge Optional: Add a calculated field that indicates your progress towards your goal (metric/target)

Including a target pace gives readers confidence in how they interpret the performance data.

4. Trends and historical comparisons

Trends and historical comparisons let readers know if things are improving or need improvement over time.

We may not have reached our goal, but we always fail because it is unrealistic.

We may have hit our target, but it is down from last year and we need to take corrective action.

Don’t let your readers wonder if your current performance is average, declining, or your “best month ever.”

Comparison of snapshots (single metric)

Tables and scorecards make it easy for readers to show the performance of this time period relative to another time period, with color-coded arrows indicating the direction of change (delta).

How to:

[日付範囲]In the , select the date range to compare: Fixed Prior Period Prior Year Detail Style Panel: Scorecard only to control the color of the positive or negative change arrows, whether to show absolute change or percentage change , and whether to include a description of the previous period (comparison label). You can also format the scorecard to show both YoY and MoM comparisons.line graph

Use time series charts to get a complete picture of performance trends.

You can not only compare this period to the previous period, but also get a full history that reveals trends such as seasonality, market impact, and more.

You can use a continuous time series chart (above) or specify a comparison period.

Here’s how the same data looks on a year-over-year (YoY) time series chart. Note that the comparison year appears as a lighter shade of line for this period.

Another way to view historical performance is with a line chart that uses time period as the breakdown dimension.

This line chart is from a report comparing CPC before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to:

To compare two time periods: Use the time series chart and select the date range to compare. To compare 3 or more time periods (years are shown here): Select Line chart Set Axis to Months Set Breakdown Axis to Years Set Sort to Months Years secondary sort to

A few important notes about trends and historical comparisons –

Use these only for KPIs or metrics that directly contribute to KPIs. Do not add a CTR trend chart just to include a trend chart. There is little reason to show daily granularity on these charts. If you zoom in, you’ll miss the daily noise signal. Look for trends at the monthly level. 5. Category table

Okay, so the table isn’t that appealing.

However, if you don’t have tables in your Looker Studio dashboard, you might be missing something.

why? This is because viewers may need to compare multiple categories on multiple metrics. And nothing does it more efficiently than a table.

Tables are great for comparing predefined categories such as:

Campaign Ad Group Keyword Search Term Final URL

Additionally, depending on the complexity of your PPC dashboard, you can create the following tables:

Engines and Platforms Channels and Networks Funnels / Intents / Stages of Awareness Brand vs. Non-Brand Time Segments, Conversion Types, and Other Category Pivots

How to:

Charts > Table (or Pivot Table) Dimension: Category or multiple category metrics to compare: From the KPI and Supporting Metric Styles panel, you can format the table to include heatmaps, bars and targets

It’s easy to create tables and add metrics, and easy to get hooked on. Limit the number of metrics in your table to keep it informative for your readers.

Bonus: Glossy Charts

Our list was limited to five categories, but here’s one bonus if you make it to the end.

glossy chart.

What is a Shiny Chart?

Shiny charts are visualizations that viewers love and get excited about, even if they aren’t very practical.

Readers may not learn anything new, but they will feel that they have learned something new.

Maps are a good example.

Many dataviz experts say not to use map charts. There are better ways to communicate location data.

However, try to find clients and stakeholders who don’t want their performance data displayed on the map. please. wait.

Admittedly, it’s a bit counterintuitive when you’re trying to build a working dashboard. Maybe even a little controversial. And you don’t have to do that. But a chart that makes viewers feel good just by looking at it has its own merits.

put it all together

A Looker Studio dashboard can contain anything technically desired, but should at least contain:

Title and Context KPI Scorecard Goal Pace Historical Comparison Categorical Table

These don’t all have to be separate sections (they can’t). A single scorecard can contain titles, KPIs, pace, and time comparisons.

There are many other charts and visualizations that can take your PPC dashboard from great to great. Getting started with this list will set you up for success and give you a dashboard worth the time it took to create.

