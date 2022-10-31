How three young informants fined tech giant Google Rs 1,338





Srinagar: Three young informants, Umar Javeed, Aaqib and Sukarma Thapar, ultimately forced tech giant Google to abuse its dominant position in multiple markets with its Android mobile operating system. As such, it was forced to fine Rs 1,338 crore.

Umar Javeed and Sukarma Thapar worked as research fellows at CCI, while Umar’s younger brother Aaqib was a law student at Kashmir University.

CCI, the National Competition Regulatory Body, is responsible for promoting competition and preventing activities that have a substantial adverse effect on market competition in India.

Umar and Aaqib belong to the valley. That Google was abusing its dominant position in multiple markets was a complaint he filed in 2018 with three young informants.

All three young informants are now lawyers, Umar working in a public sector business, Aaqib practicing as a lawyer in Delhi and Sukarma an independent law and policy consultant.

Umar said gathering evidence was a daunting task, as only consumer-oriented information was available to support their objectives.

“You can look at your Android phone and say there are Google-owned apps that you want to delete but can’t, but besides that, as a consumer, how do Android smartphone makers and app developers affect me? There is little information about what role Google will play in the Android ecosystem,” he explained.

According to Aaqib, the three are already interested in how India’s digital marketplace is shaping up and how the policies and laws governing technology are impacting consumers and tech companies. I was.

“I often worked all night long, late at night or early in the morning.

“I was still a law student at the time, and helping them meant doing research alongside studying for exams and assignments,” says Aaqib.

The process of compiling a comprehensive information document was not easy and took about two months.

“We had to focus on our day-to-day work and research this later in the day. Then we have free time,” Skarma said.

Google-related events in Europe then caught the trio’s attention. “In July 2018, the European Commission (the EU’s competition watchdog) imposed a maximum fine on Google of 4.34 billion euros for violating the EU’s antitrust rules,” Umar said. said.

After reviewing this information submitted by three informants, the CCI launched an investigation into Google’s conduct in the Android mobile device ecosystem in April 2019, culminating in CCI’s ruling on October 20. and was fined.

In response, Google said it would consider the competition watchdog’s decision. “CCI’s decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, posing serious security risks to Indians and driving up the cost of Indians’ mobile his devices.”

Thanks to whistleblowing by these three informants, CCI has strengthened its turf against other big tech companies such as Apple and Facebook after being pulled out by regulators in Europe and Australia.

However, CCI has been unsuccessful in alleviating the anti-competitive activities of these companies. Aside from the current penalties, Google faces investigations from his CCI in two of his other cases. CCI hopes these examples serve as “guidance notes” for other companies who may be ignoring competition rules.

