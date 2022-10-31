Google increases free cloud storage from 15 GB to 1 TB for these individuals: see benefits, eligibility, and more





Formerly known as G Suite, Google Workspace has received several major upgrades from Google. This includes increased free cloud storage, advances in email personalization, and expanded regional availability to more people around the world.

Drive can store over 100 file types, including PDFs, CAD files, and images, and can easily collaborate and edit Microsoft Office files without conversion, Google emphasizes in a blog post. increase. We also inform you that Google Drive has built-in protections against malware, spam, and ransomware to prevent users from accidentally clicking on suspicious documents and exposing themselves to malware.

Benefit: 1 TB of secure cloud storage is instantly available to you instead of 15 GB when you access your Workspace account. Google has announced in a blog post that when the company rolls this out, all accounts will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB.

Entitlement: All Google Workspace Individual accounts get 1 TB of free cloud storage. No user action is required. Upgrades are automatic.

At the same time, Google is also adding the ability to send multiple email merge tags like @firstname to an email. This allows each email recipient to receive their own individually composed email. Multi-send emails can be unsubscribed at any time using the unsubscribe link present by default, allowing recipients to opt out of future messages.

Google is also expanding Workspace availability in several new countries and regions, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece, and Argentina.

The search engine giant is also working to add features like Premium Meet, e-signatures for Google Docs, appointment scheduling and flexible layouts for Gmail.

