Instagram rivals Twitter as the most chaotic social network today • TechCrunch





If you woke up this morning to find your Instagram account randomly suspended, you aren’t the only one. A huge number of users are reporting being unable to access their accounts and being told their accounts are locked. said to be investigating.

Instagram’s communications team tweeted, “We are aware that some of you are having trouble accessing your Instagram account. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are investigating.”

We are aware that you are having trouble accessing your Instagram account. We apologize for the inconvenience. # Instagram down

— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

The issue seems to be some kind of glitch rather than mass banning of accounts. However, the widespread issue has caused a lot of confusion as many users have been told by the app that they broke the rules. Probably because it has been stopped.

According to a report posted on third-party web monitoring service Downdetector, the issue appears to have started around 8:30 AM EDT/5:30 AM PDT. At the time of writing, over 4,000 reports have been recorded on his website.

TechCrunch’s Mary Ann Azevedo is one of thousands of users who were accidentally suspended from social networks. Users without access to the service will see the message “You have 30 days left to disagree with this decision.” Instagram has not made it clear what users should do in this case.

Some users reported being able to get their accounts working again after verifying their email and phone number, while others still faced issues despite efforts to regain access. I’m here.

TechCrunch has reached out to Instagram about the widespread issue and will update this article as we learn more.

This story is in development…

