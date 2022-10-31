



Gerrit De Vynck and Naomi Nix

Elon Musk is plotting a layoff on Twitter, and the new Twitter owner's deletion of the tweet could portend a clash over misinformation.

Musk has a decision to make on Section 230: Will he support it?

A few days of reports on Elon Musk and Twitter are wild. On Thursday, the world’s richest man completed the acquisition of his media company Social, quickly firing his CEO and three of his other executives at the company. Since then, Musk’s lieutenants have been working in-house, meeting with senior management and drawing up layoff plans.

Musk himself has also posted his thoughts on Twitter, telling advertisers that he will not allow the site to become a free-for-all hell, before making the big decision to ban it. It said it plans to form a moderation council similar in content to Facebook’s oversight board. Add your account back to the site. On Sunday, he tweeted that a known conspiracy theory website was undertaking an attack on Nancy Pelosis’ husband, Paul.

All of this just adds confusion about how exactly Musk moderates the content of his tweets and what tone the site has. For months, he has continued to tell conservative media figures that he will look into their censorship allegations, saying he believes his policies for moderating content on Twitter are too strict. . However, his new promises to advertisers and his plans for the content moderation board could conflict with that position.

The coming weeks may yield new clues from unlikely sources. Twitter is busy preparing a Supreme Court case that will have far-reaching implications for how content is moderated online.

On October 3, the court said it would hear the debate in Twitter v. Taamneh, a lawsuit asking whether an online platform should be held responsible for terrorist content posted on its site. The family of a Jordanian citizen who died in his ISIS attack in Turkey in 2017 is suing the company, claiming it was responsible for his ISIS propaganda on its site. This lawsuit is similar to another lawsuit facing Google, and the court has agreed to hear both.

At the heart of the lawsuit is Section 230. This is a basic Internet law that prevents website owners from being held liable in civil lawsuits for what people post on their sites. The law allows companies to police their platforms as they see fit, eliminating spam, fraud, hateful content and harassment. Businesses and other proponents of the rule say the Internet could quickly descend into an unusable havoc of harassment, fake activity, and spam if the rule were to be disabled.

Conservative politicians and media people use the law as a tool used by tech companies to censor their views, but the same people are using social media to expand their reach and power. I’m here.

Proponents say it is essential to free speech, and opponents say it is a barrier to free speech.

Musk himself hasn’t been very specific about the 230, but he’s published Twitter’s recommendation algorithm in the past to help people understand what the company is promoting to its users and what it isn’t. I suggested doing so. Making the algorithm public would make it easier for people to game it to promote their content, so that would be hard to come by.

Twitter’s legal team has fought loudly to maintain Section 230 protections. If there is a change in that position when the company files its lawsuit brief, much will be revealed about Musk’s position.

On Wednesday, the day before Musk signed the deal, he visited Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to shake hands with employees and meet senior executives. One of his meetings was with Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of trust and safety and content, where he spearheaded the company’s efforts on moderation. The next day, Gadde told workers in her department that the topics she and Musk had discussed included Section 230 and the Supreme Court, and how important the issue was. said to appear knowledgeable. Later that day, Musk fired her.

If Musk intends to change the company’s position on Section 230, we’ll know right away. Twitter requires him to submit a synopsis by November 17th.

Musks insider plans Twitter job cuts

Elisabeth Dwoskin and Faiz Siddiqi report that high-profile attorney Alex Spiro, who has represented Musk for years, and longtime colleagues of Musk’s have been involved in Twitter’s legal and government affairs. , responsible for managing the team in the marketing department. The company’s first layoffs target about a quarter of her Twitter workforce of more than 7,000 and are expected to affect nearly every department.

The billionaire Tesla owner bought Twitter for $44 billion last week after months of intense negotiations and legal disputes, write Elizabeth and Faiz. Mr. Musk first bid on the company in the spring and tried to back off the plans months later. Twitter sued to force him to complete the deal, and the entrepreneur eventually acquiesced and offered to buy the company at the original asking price.Twitter and his Spiro did not respond to requests for comment. rice field.

Twitter executives secretly planned to cut about 25% of their workforce in late April. Musk told prospective investors in a Twitter deal that he plans to cut nearly 75% of the company’s workforce, but told employees last week that he wasn’t planning on cutting that many employees. Told.

Musk deletes tweets that amplify misinformation about Pelosi attack

On October 28, police in San Francisco announced the arrest of David DePape, 42, as a suspect in an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. (Video: Washington Post)

It took Musk hours to delete a tweet about Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), who was attacked in her San Francisco home on Friday, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Faiz Siddiqui report. is doing. This episode could portend Musk’s crash course as a Twitter owner.

This highlights the conflict Mr. Musk faces in taking over the social media platform. The social media platform moderates, while he consistently criticizes the policy as being too strict, and vows never to allow it to become a free-for-all that advertisers may not want to engage with. write. Musk has already had to concede that suspended accounts like those of former President Donald Trump will not be reopened until the so far pending Moderation Council convenes to decide on a course of action. . Musk and his Twitter did not respond to requests for comment on why the tweet was deleted.

Investors lose interest in tech stocks

As reported by The Wall Street Journal’s Gunjan Banerji and Hannah Miao, investors are plunging from the tech sector as tech executives battle rising interest rates, inflation-hit consumers and a potential economic slowdown. Look away. Tech stocks have led the market’s decline this year, they report.

Wall Street is expected to suffer more, Banerjee and Miao write. Analysts estimate fourth-quarter earnings for companies in the S&P 500 telecom services sector, which is home to the parent companies of Facebook and Google, fell more than any other group since the end of June, according to FactSet. Stocks in the sector are on track for their worst year in more than 20 years.

