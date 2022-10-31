An even cheaper Apple TV arrives for under $100





The latest Apple TV 4K model is $50 cheaper than its predecessor and has double the storage, but Apple is reportedly planning to release an even more affordable Apple TV model.

The new Apple TV 4K already has a lower starting price of $129, compared to the previous model’s $179, but insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the next-generation “Apple TV” Kuo believes the sub-$100 price tag is the Apple TV’s “sweet spot,” and next-generation models will be even more “affordable.” “We expect it to be,” he added.

Both the second-generation (2010) and third-generation (2012) Apple TV models were priced at $99 at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the third-generation model to $69. , has historical precedent below $100. apple tv. An “Apple TV” in this price range could help Apple compete with cheaper streaming devices sold by the likes of Google, Amazon, and Roku. Another possibility is that when the next Apple TV hits the market, Apple will continue to sell two generations of his at the same time, as it has in the past, with the recently announced model being his low-priced $99 or so. may remain in the lineup.

The Information first said in 2018 that Apple was working on a low-cost TV dongle device as a cheaper alternative to the Apple TV, starting at $149. The project was driven by Tim Twerdahl, Apple’s Video and Audio Marketing Executive. Based on his experience directing similar projects at Netflix and Amazon, Twerdahl argued that the low cost of his TV device would make it more affordable for users to access his Apple TV+.

In a later report last year, Greg Joswiak and Phil Schiller dismissed Twerdahl, arguing that Apple shouldn’t start making cheap, low-margin devices because it could damage its reputation for premium products. did. So Twerdahl’s low-cost TV device project was allegedly abandoned. Apple appears to have decided that a suitable neutral solution is to develop apps for Apple TV+ on other platforms, including devices from Samsung, Roku, Amazon, Sony and Microsoft. This was consistent with previous concerns among executives, including Eddy Cue. Apple TV+ should be available on a wide range of devices, including non-Apple devices.

Kuo’s latest rumors may suggest that the low-cost “Apple TV” project isn’t over. The lower price point of the latest Apple TV could indicate Apple’s renewed interest in making the device more competitive on price. Even if you’re trying to upsell customers to a $149 model with 32GB of storage at $179 or 64GB of storage at $199, the device is a lot better than the previous model. Apple TV+ is already available on platforms like Fire TV and Roku, but more competitively priced Apple TV models will spur sales and attract more subscribers to streaming services that compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+. may be useful for

