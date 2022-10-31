Microsoft promises lifetime support for Call of Duty on PlayStation





Expand / According to Microsoft, PlayStation gamers can dress up like this in Call of Duty games indefinitely. Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer said he plans to continue shipping Call of Duty games on PlayStation “as long as he has a PlayStation to ship to.” The new promise comes after Sony lashed out at an “inappropriate” offer to extend Call of Duty’s cross-platform access for three years from its current deal, following an international outcry over Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion Acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Because it faces ongoing scrutiny from the government.

In an interview with the Same Brain podcast, Spencer said, “We’re not taking Call of Duty off the PlayStation. ‘That’s not our intention.’

Instead, Spencer said Microsoft’s plans for Call of Duty have been a cross-platform staple since Microsoft acquired developer Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014. similar,” he said. “We have expanded the places where people can play Minecraft … and in my opinion that has been good for the Minecraft community. I would like to do this for years to come.”

Not a bait and switch

Spencer was even more specific about Call of Duty’s fate at last Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal Live event (transcribed by Video Games Chronicle). “While this franchise will continue to ship natively on PlayStation, we have no plans to bait someone who needs to play in the cloud to switch or pull games in a couple of years,” he said. “Our intention is to continue shipping Call of Duty on PlayStation for as long as it makes sense…Technology is always migrating in one way or another.

Spencer added that he would love to get a version of Call of Duty on the Switch, but from a business point of view the “more interesting” version of the game is one that has already hit mobile platforms. “Considering that 3 billion people play video games, only about 200 million households play on consoles,” Spencer said. “The vast majority of people who play are playing on a device they already have in their pocket: their mobile phone.”

advertisement

Compared to its mobile market potential, the idea of ​​beating the PlayStation in the battle of the ongoing console wars seems like an afterthought for Spencer. “We built a trading model [and] As we see it, nowhere in this deal is PlayStation’s share or anything else going down,” he told Same Brain.

satisfy regulators

Shortly after the planned acquisition of Activision was announced in January, Spencer said Microsoft told Sony, “With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, we intend to honor all existing agreements and keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. I have informed you of my desire to do so. A few weeks later, Microsoft announced that Call of Duty would remain “available on PlayStation beyond existing agreements into the future,” but did not specify to what extent that would entail. did.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has launched an “in-depth second phase investigation” into the proposed purchase of Activision. This was done over Sony’s concerns that Microsoft might remove the best-selling Call of Duty from the PlayStation console. Microsoft recently responded formally to these concerns, saying its decision “greatly overstates the importance of Call of Duty and fails to explain Sony’s competitive and clear ability to respond.” Falsely relying on selfish statements,” he told the CMA. In the US, the Federal Trade Commission is also considering the proposed deal. In April, a letter from four U.S. senators raised concerns about anti-competitive damages and the “lack of accountability” of Activision CEO Bobby Kotick for widespread allegations of sexual assault and discrimination at the company. requested additional scrutiny of the acquisition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022/10/microsoft-promises-eternal-support-for-call-of-duty-on-playstation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos