Elon Musk’s early Twitter moves aren’t encouraging for advertisers





Twitter’s top advertisers are in wait-and-see mode after Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the platform finally closed late last week. But if the last 72 hours is the prologue, then it won’t be idle any longer.

In true Musk form, the new Twitter owner spent the weekend sowing all sorts of chaos in the social media company, creating the type of uncertainty that would put advertisers on hold.

Musk, who just fired four Twitter executives on Friday, gathered libertarian-minded allies and immediately began an overhaul of the company. Several media outlets also reported that Musk is preparing to make significant job cuts. This will likely reduce the number of people involved in content moderation.

Additionally, The Verge reported that Twitter is now planning to start charging users $20 per month if they want to keep the blue verification checkmark.

Additionally, Musk sent a tweet to his 112 million followers, linking to a website promoting an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory alleging that Nancy Pelosis’ husband was attacked last week by a sex worker he recruited. . Law enforcement officials have charged the 42-year-old man with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, and said they had no evidence to support the claims that the two men knew each other. However, there was no correction or apology.

Heading into the weekend, advertisers on Twitter were already deciphering various signals about Musks’ plans for content moderation, a key issue affecting their marketing plans.

At times, Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist and wants to reduce censorship on Twitter. That stance can lead to conspiracy theories, hate speech, and other unsightly content rushing through the platform. Naturally, advertisers usually don’t want to see their brands promoted next to such unmoderated sludge.

Yet on Thursday, Musk tweeted an open message to advertisers, declaring he wanted to create the world’s most respected advertising platform. I admitted that I couldn’t be in a place like that.

The paradox that Elon Musk owns the advertising platform is that someone who accepts no rules or restrictions on how he behaves will need some moderation if he wants the platform to be a welcoming place for users and advertisers. It means we have to welcome it. Tom Morton, chief strategy officer at global digital marketing firm R/GA, told his Digiday on Friday.

Publicly, at least, Twitter advertisers have so far refrained from judging Musks’ ownership. Only Musk-led Tesla’s biggest rival, General Motors, has so far announced a moratorium on his Twitter advertising spend.

But personally, brand executives are watching closely where Musk takes Twitter, as recently reported by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and others. And what happened this weekend is nothing to encourage advertisers.

Musk has yet to announce any specific headcount cuts, but it’s hard to imagine that significantly fewer people working at Twitter will improve content moderation in the short term.

Assuming Musk goes ahead with Checkmark charges, he’ll also sow more seeds of disinformation. Checkmark, which is currently free, helps distinguish between real, well-known users and malicious impersonators and parodists.

By spreading an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about Perosis’ husband, Musk has done exactly that to make advertisers question his judgment. He’s been caught in a far-right maelstrom of allegations of a massive cover-up, and on Monday morning the hashtag #Pelosigaylover trended across the site. Willingly take my word.)

Note that masks don’t have much room for error here. As marketing industry veteran Bob Hoffman wrote in his newsletter “The Ad Contrarian” on Sunday, Twitter’s platform is not as important to advertisers as TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.

This is a Twitter vulnerability, writes Hoffman. If he doesn’t believe that over 90% of his revenue comes from advertisers and advertisers need to be there, he’s in trouble.

In the long run, Musk may turn Twitter into a leaner, meaner company that finally accelerates user growth after years of stagnation and turns it into the platform advertisers must exist on. not.

But for now, Twitter’s financials continue to be at the mercy of Madison Avenue, and advertisers can’t be satisfied with what they’re seeing.

Want to send us your comments and suggestions for the data sheet? Contact us here.

Jacob Carpenter

newsworthy

According to Bloomberg, an unknown number of Instagram users were unable to access their accounts on Monday morning, affecting major social media platforms. Shortly before 9am ET, Downdetector experienced a spike in reports of Instagram issues, peaking around 10am and declining after noon. An Instagram official said they were investigating the issue, but did not disclose the cause or extent of the problem.

Federal officials planned to convene a summit of about 35 countries, European Union policy makers, and a number of private technology companies on Monday to discuss strategies for combating ransomware attacks, according to the Associated Press. The conference follows a rise in high-profile ransomware ambush attacks targeting hospitals, school districts, and other critical institutions. FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan were scheduled to attend.

Fed up workers at Foxconn’s big factory in central China have fled the facility, escaping a draconian lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Reuters reported. It wasn’t immediately clear how many employees he had fled from the iPhone maker’s complex, but one of his employees told Reuters there were so many people on the road away from the factory. said. About 200,000 workers have remained on site since mid-October to maintain production and contain COVID cases at the facility.

Are you familiar with China? The co-founder and CEO of TuSimple Holdings, a California-based self-driving truck company, was fired Sunday amid an investigation into allegations of improper business dealings with a Chinese company, according to The Wall Street Journal.TuSimple officials said in a regulatory filing that internal investigations revealed sensitive information to a Chinese investor-funded trucking startup before company executives sought approval of the business deal. said it was found to have The journal also reported that the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Foreign Investment Commission are investigating the matter, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

food for thought

Years after too many TikTok documents WebMD turned some laymen into internal medicine experts, TikTok is having the same effect on youth and mental health. The New York Times reported on Saturday that some mental health providers have grown frustrated with the impact the app is having on their customers, and based on videos they’ve seen on TikTok, they believe they have certain disabilities. Mental health experts say digital sources have helped reduce stigma related to treatment, while TikTok helps teenagers and young people learn more about their condition and need for treatment. I am also concerned that I am giving incomplete or bad information.

From the article:

Many mental health providers say they are seeing an increase in teens and young adults being diagnosed with mental illness, including rare disorders, after learning more about the condition online.

In some cases, this information may provide the help you need, but it can also lead to you being mislabeled, avoiding professional evaluation, or receiving ineffective, inappropriate treatment. I have.

in case you missed

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal fortune dropped by over $100 billion while chasing the Metaverse, by Chris Morris

Coinbase faces a big challenge. So is CEO Brian Armstrong He’s Ann Sraders

73% of S&P 500 companies’ executive pay is now tied to ESG performance, study by Alan Murray and David Meyer reveals

Over-the-counter sales could usher in a boom in AI-based hearing aids, by Kevin Kelleher

Horror Master Stephen King Slams Elon Musks Plan To Charge Twitter Verification: $20 A Month To Keep My Blue Checks? F*** That, By Christian Hetzner

Less than a week after Musk owns Twitter, celebrities have already left the platform, complaining of a surge in hate and calling for tougher regulation. by Steve Mollman

Plunging stock market hurts California’s wealthy and Golden State’s ability to pay, Adam Beam and Associated Press

before going

who’s next? If TikTok is toxic, Facebook is in the doldrums, and Twitter is about to run wild under Elon, someone is bound to come up with a new social media platform. A small but growing number of venture capitalists are definitely hopeful, looking for ideas to invest in despite the market downturn, an insider reported on Monday. . With multiple platforms coming under fire for poor privacy and content moderation practices, some venture funds believe it’s time for the next big idea in social media. Ann Bordetsky, a partner at her New Enterprise Associates at the venture fund, told Insider that Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been undermining for the first time in a long time, losing their dominance and relevance. VCs aren’t just lip service yet.

