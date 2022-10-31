Andrej Karpathy considers returning to Tesla





Andrey Karpathy, former head of Tesla’s artificial intelligence division, said he could return to Tesla, particularly to work on Optimus Robot and artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Karpathy joined Tesla over five years ago as an expert in neural networks and computer vision. He joined as Tesla was transitioning from using his Mobileye technology for driver-assist features to a proprietary system powered by computer vision.

This engineer is best known for building Tesla’s machine learning and computer vision team. He was quickly promoted and became a key member of his Autopilot team at Tesla, the automaker working to develop a fully self-driving system.

Karpathy was promoted to Senior Director of AI at Tesla as the company expanded its efforts from self-driving cars to broader artificial intelligence.

In March, Karpathy announced he would be taking a four-month long vacation. At the time, she reported being worried because when Tesla executives took a break, it almost always resulted in them not coming back.

Sure enough, Karpathy announced in July that he had no intention of returning to Tesla to focus on his long-term passion for technical work in AI, open source, and education.

On this weekend’s Lex Fridman podcast, the engineer detailed why he left Tesla. Karpathy said his role had become too administrative and had too many meetings rather than actual engineering.

Interestingly, Karpathy also added that he may return to Tesla in the future.

I love Tesla, I love Elon, and I really love the team, so it was tough.I’m actually interested in revisiting [Tesla] It may come back at some point, or it may be to work on Optimus or AGI at Tesla. I think Tesla will do great things. It’s a large robotics company with in-house talent doing incredible things.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded on Twitter that the engineer was “always welcome at Tesla.”

Karpathy was a big loss for Tesla, but he left after helping build a large and capable team, so his impact will be felt for a long time to come.

I can understand why he quit, but I have a feeling there may be more than that. Because if that was the only reason, he could have moved on to a more hardcore engineering role and returned to management. I’m sure Tesla was able to capitalize on his talent.

But it’s nice to hear that he’s happy to return to Tesla in the future.

