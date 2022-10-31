Netflix Acquires Seattle-Based Cozy Game Developer Spry Fox TechCrunch





Netflix has acquired Spry Fox, a Seattle-based independent game studio focused on cozy gaming, the streaming giant announced Monday in a blog post. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Spry Fox is now his sixth in-house game studio for Netflix.

In a blog post, Amir Rahimi, vice president of game studios at Netflix, said the acquisition will help Netflix accelerate creative development in another popular genre.

“Our gaming journey is just beginning, but we are proud of the fundamental work we have done to build our internal creative capabilities so that we can provide our members with the best gaming experience, free of ads and in-app purchases. As part of our membership,” Rahimi said in a blog post.

Spry Fox was founded in 2010 by David Edery and Daniel Cook. A game studio known for popular titles such as “Triple Town”, “Alpha Bear” and “Cozy Grove”.

When David and I founded Spry Fox 12 years ago, our goal was for kind, creative people to create beautiful, original games in a supportive environment that brings happiness to those who play them. I wanted to create a place where I could. Spry Fox in the same blog post. After many heartfelt conversations, I am thrilled to join Netflix as an in-house game studio and build great games together.

Today’s announcement comes just weeks after Netflix’s vice president of games, Mike Verdu, revealed on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt that the company would be opening a new games studio in Southern California. Last month, Netflix established an in-house game studio in Helsinki, Finland, led by Marko Lastikka, co-founder and general manager of the Zynga Helsinki game development studio.

These studios join other Netflix studios such as Next Games, Night School Studios and Boss Fight Entertainment, each designed to develop games for different tastes.

Netflix says its mobile gaming efforts are still in its early stages and that building a new game could take years. This demonstrates that our long-term vision for mobile gaming goes far beyond the more casual game releases we’ve been offering subscribers since launch. Netflix games for November 2021.

Recent developments at the streaming giant’s game studio will help strengthen its commitment to gaming given the need to convince subscribers that they are true players in the gaming world. According to recent data from Apptopia, his average daily users of Netflix games were just 1.7 million, and his total catalog downloads were just 23.3 million as of August.

It’s worth noting that Netflix’s vision for games goes beyond the one-off deals it makes with studios to license games for its catalog, as recent announcements demonstrate.

Also on TechCrunch Disrupt, Verdu revealed that Netflix is ​​seriously considering a cloud gaming service. Google’s Stadia and Amazon’s Luna have made similar efforts, but those services have struggled to adopt mainstream users, and Google shut down Stadia in his January. Verdu said he believes these products struggled because of the business model, not the technology itself.

Netflix has 14 games in development in its own studios and currently offers 35 games on the service. According to Verdu, there are currently 55 games in progress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/10/31/netflix-acquires-seattle-based-cozy-games-developer-spry-fox/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos