Apple Watch Ultra vs New York City: GPS Accuracy Test!





For those of you who aren’t on YouTube, I’ve posted a full comparison between the New York City Apple Watch Ultra and the Garmin Epix. This includes epic routes through the city, including up and down densely built streets. seek. This includes a trail that starts at the tip of Manhattan near the Staten Island Ferry Dock and climbs about 80 blocks along the edge of Manhattan, under highways and buildings. From there we cut into the most densely populated area of ​​the city before taking a short dive into Central Park and back to the buildings heading towards Times Square.

In this test, I actually had 4 watches.

– Apple Watch Ultra (Multi-Band/Dual-Frequency) – Apple Watch Series 8 (Multi-Band/Dual-Frequency()) – Garmin Epix (Multi-Band/Dual-Frequency) – Garmin Forerunner 955 (Multi-Band/Dual-Frequency)

Only Series 8 does not support multiband. His other three were in forced multiband configurations. Additionally, as mentioned in the video, I actually swapped wrists midway through the river/surrounding section.

In the video, we’ll take a closer look at each section, one by one, including analyzing GPS tracks and where they worked and where they didn’t.

Below are the full distances recorded by the file. There’s also a link to the DCR Analyzer loaded with all the data for your drilling fun.

Apple Watch Ultra: 15.56kmApple Watch Series 8: 15.50kmGarmin Epix: 15.43kmGarmin Forerunner 955: 15.58km

Finally, in case you missed it, my wife and I actually did a Manhattan test run with seven GPS watches earlier this year.

– COROS Vertix 2: multi-band/dual-frequency – Garmin Fenix ​​7 Solar Sapphire: multi-band/dual-frequency – Garmin Fenix ​​7S Solar Sapphire: multi-band/dual-frequency – Garmin Fenix ​​7 based: all satellites (basically GPS+GLONASS +GALILEO)– Garmin Epix Gen2 Sapphire: Multiband/Dual Frequency– Garmin Instinct 2 Base: GPS+GLONASS– Garmin Descent G1 Solar: GPS+GLONASS

You can dive into the post here, or the video below.

After basically a year of using these watches, I think we’ve seen continued improvements from Garmin’s side (but they were pretty good back then), but especially in all system areas (i.e. non-multiband multiband is of course great), but the non-multiband remains impressive). Vertix 2 also showed minor to modest improvements. Based on information I’ve gotten from various sources, I suspect antenna design is a big part of the success of his Garmins’ multi-band implementation (and also why Apples are so solid ). ). COROS pre-announced today that they will be announcing the new APEX 2 and APEX 2 Pro on Thursday, so we’ll have a look at what the GPS accuracy/options look like, specifically how much has changed since the Vertix 2 released a year ago. It will be interesting to see what kind of learning is obtained. I believe such information can be found at his regular sports tech information store on Thursday.

Enjoy! Thank you for visiting.

Was this post helpful? Please support the site!

I hope you find this review helpful. After all, I'm an athlete just like you and I'm looking for as much detail as possible about a new purchase, so my review is written in terms of how I've used the device. Plus, putting together a review takes hours, so it takes a lot of work (and a lot of love). As you may have noticed by looking below, we also took the time to answer all the questions posted in the comments, and there's quite a bit of detail there as well.

If you would like to purchase the Apple Watch Ultra (Alpine Loop Orange) or Garmin Epix (Gen 2) or any other accessory item, please consider using the affiliate links below. As an Amazon Associate, I earn income from qualifying purchases. It doesn’t cost you anything extra, but your purchase goes a long way to supporting this website. Plus, first-time users get a 15% discount on eligible products when you use Backcountry.com or Competitive Cyclist with coupon code DCRAINMAKER will be!

Of course, you can always sign up to be a DCR supporter. This gives you access to his DCR ad-free, his DCR Quarantine Corner video series full of behind-the-scenes tidbits. And it’s all about being great!

thank you for reading! As always, post your comments and questions in the comments section below. We will get back to you as soon as possible. Finally, if you found this review helpful, we would appreciate your feedback in the comments below. thank you!

