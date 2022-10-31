2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Z07 with package





From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver.

Until now, no one would have thought that putting Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R gummies in a sports car would improve the ride. But that’s true for the Z06 when paired with the claimed $9995 carbon fiber wheels that shed 41 pounds.

It’s amazing how this Z06’s most extreme version is surprisingly livable on Michigan’s far from smooth pavement. Going hardcore means you should opt for the base Targa body style, which saves you about £90 over a convertible, and his $8995 Z07 performance package. This is actually a relative bargain as the carbon ceramic rotors alone cost $8495, making the Cup 2 Rs just $500.To go for the Z07, $8495 more (or $10,495 with exposed carbon fiber) ‘s aggressive aero package is also required. The aero package produces 734 pounds of downforce at 186 mph, resulting in a stiffer gas guzzler penalty of $3,000 versus his $2,600 for the standard car, probably thanks to increased drag.

Oh, don’t worry, the Z06 is pretty sharp too. Its dramatically stiffer wheels required another steering calibration. Turn-in is supernatural, the steering is purer and, another surprise, the car also resists tramlining.

Corvette Z06 and Z07 details

Getting a Targa also means seeing the engine. You should also be able to see the 8500 rpm widget. This makes the cue $43,400 more than the regular Stingray costs. At 670 hp he wondered if the LT6’s line of sight would affect the sound in the cabin, subjectively not, but the Targa is 94 when measured with the throttle wide open than the convertible. It went from decibels to 96 decibels. Screeching to the redline and the guttural clearing of the exhaust as you throttle in and out at high revs tickled the guts of us car enthusiasts every time. The double paddle pull allowed the engine to rev freely, a guaranteed way to attract a crowd that could hear its whine from miles away.

On the test track, this one reached 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and passed the 10.5 quarter mile at 131 mph, 0.1 and 0.2 seconds and 2 mph respectively over the 133-pound heavier convertible. The first leap to 30 mph occurred in a 1.0 second flat, tying the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS together for the fastest launch ever recorded by a rear-wheel drive car, and for many all It surpassed a wheel drive sports car. Chevy’s launch controls are very well tuned.

The new Z06 shows its taillights as straight as its predecessor, but the C7 Z06 has shorter stops and more aggressive cornering. Adding another 108 pounds to an already heavy car does nothing. On the skid pad, we measured his 1.16 g, which is better than his 1.12 g on the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber convertible, but the door placard (Z07’s placard to increase wet traction) is more than a normal car. pressure is high). The skid pads also bring out his Z06’s understeer.

With a raging start, a high-pitched squeal, and the ability to spin the crankshaft at speeds that would shoot a pushrod down a small block, this latest Z06 is far more special. Also great for hardcore.

specification

specification

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 w/Z07 Vehicle Type: Mid-Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive, 2-Seater, 2-Door Targa

Pricing Base/As tested: $127,185/$166,205 Options: 3LZ equipment group (leather-wrapped interior with microfiber headliner, heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats, navigation, wireless phone charging), $13,850. Visible carbon fiber wheels, $11,995. Carbon fiber interior trim, $4995. Front axle lift, $2595. Targa top in visible carbon fiber, $2495. Bright Red painted calipers, $695. Black exhaust tip, $395

Engine DOHC 32-valve V-8, aluminum block and head, direct fuel injection

Transmission 8-speed dual clutch AT

Chassis Suspension, F/R: Control Arm/Control Arm Brake, F/R: 15.7″ vented cross-drilled carbon-ceramic disc/15.4″ vented cross-drilled carbon-ceramic disc Tyres: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R ZP F: 275/ 30ZR-20 (97Y) TPC R: 345/25ZR-21 (104Y) TPC

Dimensions Wheelbase: 107.2 inches Length: 185.9 inches Width: 79.7 inches Height: 48.6 inches

C/D test results 60 mph: 2.6 seconds 100 mph: 5.9 seconds 130 mph: 10.3 seconds 1/4 mile: 10.5 seconds @ 131 mph 150 mph: 15.2 seconds 170 mph: 24.9 seconds Ignore expansion. Rolling start, 560 mph: 3.1 seconds top gear, 3050 mph: 2.0 seconds top gear, 5070 mph: 2.2 seconds Top speed (manufacturer’s claim): 189 mph brakes, 700 mph: 139 feet brakes, 1000 mph: 274 feet roadholding , 300-ft skid pad: 1.16 g

C/D fuel consumption: 12 mpg

EPA FUEL ECONOMY Combined/City/Highway: 14/12/19 mpg

Explanation of C/D test

