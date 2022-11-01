Google Cloud: Actifio GO Review





Founded in 2009, Actifio was acquired by Google Cloud in December 2020 after being recognized as a leader in backup and disaster recovery (DR) with over 3,700 customers and 57 patents.

Google understands that backup and restore is a fundamental requirement for any reliable cloud provider, and we saw Actifio as the perfect partner to help prevent data loss and downtime for our cloud customers. . Learn more about Actifio GO, Google Cloud’s Software as a Service (SaaS) backup and disaster recovery solution, below.

Data backup and recovery market

The global data backup and recovery market is valued at an estimated $9.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to over $22.22 billion by 2030.

Major competitors in this space include iland, Commvault and EVault.

Main function

Key features of Actifio GO include:

Simple deployment and centralized self-service sign-up for backup and restore of virtual machines (VMs), SQL Server, and SAP HANA databases on Google Cloud or on-premises VMware VMs Capture Service Level Agreement (SLA)-driven data management Multi-region instant recovery, whether on-premises or Google Cloud Encryption of data in transit and at rest Active Directory and Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (AD/ LDAP) Key Benefits Provides a single cloud-based platform, Provides forever incremental backups to Google Cloud Leverages Google Nearline/Coldline for data retention and intelligent caching to reduce egress fees and application programming interface (API) costs Recovers from ransomware attacks at the same point -in-time recovery Accelerate application test and release cycles with rapid database cloning

Actifio GO’s pre-acquisition customer list shows why Google became interested in the brand and how companies use their data recovery solutions.

Cengage Selects Actifio for Backup of Virtual Environment and All Databases KCB Group Partners with Actifio to Become Data Protection and Application Development Partner Enterprise Client Abilene Christian University Uses Actifio Capabilities to Tape Migrated from Colorado College modernized data backup platform with Actifio to improve disaster recovery, data retention, and accelerated DevOps Differentiators Backup and Restore of On-Premises Workloads to Google Cloud Application Consistency Permanent incremental backups of your data security and mission-critical databases Instant mount and restore from backups stored in Google Cloud PD/NL/CL Immutability of data prevents unauthorized users or administrators from expiring scheduled retention periods Prevent deletion of backups before Ability to access data even after unsubscribing User Reviews

Reviews of Actifio GO have been positive, with users stating that the solution is very easy to use and provides excellent customer service and ongoing support.

Gartner Peer Insights: 4.8 out of 5 G2: 5 out of 5 PeerSpot: 4 out of 5 TrustRadius: 8 out of 10

Actifio has won numerous awards and accolades over the years.

Forbes Best Cloud Computing Companies and CEOs to Work For, 2019 BostInno BostonFest Coolest Companies finalist, 2019 Enterprise Storage 20 Top Enterprise Data Storage Vendors, 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant, Visionary JMP Securities list of Hotest Privately Held Tech Companies, 2017 and 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities Fully Virtualized Environment for Report, 2017 Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work, 2014 2016

As businesses continue to invest in developing and storing data, the need to protect those assets from the threat of breach or disaster increases. Deciding which data backup and disaster recovery solution to trust can be difficult when the consequences of data loss include reputational and brand damage, customer dissatisfaction, and potential liability. By choosing Google Cloud and Actifio GO, you can reduce the weight of this decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.enterprisestorageforum.com/backup/google-cloud-actifio-go-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos