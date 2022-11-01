Why Investing in Technology is Mission Critical for Nonprofits – SaportaReport





By Brooks Robinson Director and technical advisory board member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta and advisor to technology companies and investors such as Tech Square Ventures and Engage

Technology has changed the way we live and work. To remain competitive, companies must continuously invest in technology and innovation. For the non-profit sector, the case is more difficult to make. But that is changing. Social demand for nonprofit services has never been greater, but finding staff to scale and fulfill its mission is becoming more difficult. Additionally, the people nonprofits serve are more tech-savvy than ever. It’s time for nonprofits to benefit from the efficiencies and experience gained through strategic investments in technology. And now is the time for Atlanta’s tech community to make it happen.

Atlanta is one of the fastest growing and most important tech hubs in the nation. Fortune 500 companies and start-ups drive innovation side by side. There are “tech meyers” who are working to “bridge the digital divide.” We also have one of the most vibrant and diverse technical communities in the country.

Mayor Andre Dickens recently announced the appointment of Donny Beamer Jr. as Atlanta’s first Senior Technology Advisor. Engage, an innovation and corporate venture program, recently celebrated his five years of investment and growth in partnerships between startups and Atlanta’s leading companies, raising $2.7 billion of his $2.7 billion raised by startups since the program’s inception. I was. The 15th Annual Venture Atlanta Conference was also a huge success, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors and business leaders attending our city’s crown jewel, the Woodruff Arts Center. .

Now is the time for Atlanta-based nonprofits and Atlanta’s tech community to work together to achieve the positive social impact we know is possible. That is the vision of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA).

Investing in technology is nothing new for BGCMA. In his last comprehensive campaign, he raised over $1 million to fund various technology projects. These include investments in data collection and analytics to measure impact, an upgraded mobile-friendly website, and a new CRM platform to improve donor management. The organization also equips each of its 25 club locations with upgraded bandwidth, Wi-Fi, and tablets for children and teens to do their homework, as well as computers for music studios and digital arts programs. We also invested in programs, such as equipping recording and production equipment for That was five years ago, and like most technologies, it needs a refresh and a new broader vision to have a greater impact.

The organization’s newly adopted five-year strategic plan requires technology to be more than just IT infrastructure. It also needs to drive innovation, efficiency and experience. Rising Together, a fundraising campaign that will enable BGCMA to operationalize its plans, has allocated more than 10% of his $27.5 million campaign goal to technology investments.

Our technology plan has three specific areas.

Execute your innovation roadmap. This includes engaging technical experts to deliver industry best practices, aligning our innovation and technology roadmaps with our strategic plans, and attracting volunteers and service providers to support our technology initiatives. increase. The newly formed Technical Advisory Board (TAB) is a great opportunity to take advantage of the wealth of technical expertise and resources that exist here in Atlanta. TAB’s mission is to ensure that technology investments have the desired impact in supporting the children and families we serve. If you’re in the Atlanta tech community, have one of our girlfriends ready to answer the phone. I need your strength!

BGCMA Technical Advisory Board

drive efficiency. We leverage technology to help teams work smarter. Plans include adopting a more seamless online registration process for parents looking to enroll their children in our clubs, implementing a new ERP and data management platform to share data between systems. includes doing. Ultimately, these and other projects help us scale our organization so that we can better focus our resources and energies on what matters most to the children we serve. Invest in experience. We want the children we serve to experience all the great things in the world of technology, and we want to reduce barriers for our staff to implement these programs. , which includes providing modern computers and software applications needed to complete school homework. Beyond that, we want to ensure that children and teens have access to exciting new technology and training. We are giving you the opportunity to experience the new Oculus Virtual Reality Headset. The initiative is offered in 6 clubs, with the potential to expand to all 25 locations. At the core of our mission is to enable children to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce. It will only be possible if we give them access and exposure to the latest technology and provide a bridge to bridge the digital divide.

It’s an exciting time to be working at the intersection of technology and nonprofits. If anything resonates with our mission and passion for driving change through technology and innovation, here are four ways he can help.

Join our Technology Advisory Board to provide thought leadership and expertise. Donate resources or provide financial support for one of our technology initiatives. Join us as a volunteer in one of our technology development projects. Introduce a child or her teen to a career in technology as part of an employee development program.

Nonprofits need to tap into technology and innovation more than ever before. This is mission critical, with the help and investment of Atlanta’s tech community (from startups to enterprises, from software developers to executives) to harness their superpowers to help the children we serve. You should be able to make a positive impact on your family and friends.

To find out how you or your company can get involved, contact Michael LaMont, Chief of Staff, Boys & Girls Clubs in Metro Atlanta.

