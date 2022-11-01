Saber and BCD Travel Announce Groundbreaking Technology Partnership Focused on Growth, Innovation and Evolution of Corporate Travel





Significant increase in GDS bookings through Saber expected due to contract expansion

Two like-minded companies dedicated to co-investing and collaborating on innovative solutions aimed at accelerating the industry’s technology-driven evolution

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Saber Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) and BCD Travel today announced a long-term, multi-faceted strategic partnership. travel ecosystem.

Under the new extended long-term technology contract, BCD Travel expects to see an increase in booking levels with Saber. In addition, the two companies will jointly invest and collaborate on new advanced solutions that help accelerate the ongoing technology-driven evolution across the corporate travel ecosystem.

“BCD Travel has been a valued partner of Saber for many years. Over the years we have tackled industry challenges, innovated and grown together. Today we take another important step in our partnership. , we are mutually committed to advancing the future of travel,” said Kurt Ekert, president of Saber. “This agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to helping BCD achieve its goals of differentiating its products, improving operational efficiency and growing. I’ve enjoyed it.”

With this partnership, the two industry leaders will focus on creative solutions to manage increasing complexity and evolving customer expectations, and turn the impact of technology and market dynamics into opportunity. Saber will continue to leverage its technical expertise, innovative energy and corporate stability to enable BCD’s global success.

BCD Travel CEO and President John Snyder said: “Extending our long-standing partnership with Saber will help us streamline our distribution technology footprint, simplify our operational, technical and future development infrastructure, and help our clients in innovation, forecasting and adapting to new changes. As we focus on the complexities of travel after COVID-19 and work on deeper technical cooperation and joint development areas, we will Accelerate time to market with features that improve the planning and booking experience.”

As BCD and Saber expand and deepen their existing relationship, both companies are expected to benefit as Saber pursues its next ambitious goal.

By moving to the cloud, using microservices-enabled architectures, and using the latest smart technologies and digital innovations such as AI and ML, Saber and BCD both achieve technological transformation in a future-ready environment. We will continue to advocate for a balanced supplier distribution economy on behalf of members of the travel industry to access the content you need. We offer premium retail, distribution and fulfillment capabilities, including NDC-enabled solutions, across the value chain.

About Saber Corporation

Saber Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies, including airlines, hoteliers, travel agents and other suppliers. The company provides retail, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help customers operate more efficiently, generate revenue and deliver personalized travel experiences. Through leading travel marketplaces, Saber connects travel suppliers with buyers around the world. Saber’s technology platform manages $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Saber serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.sabre.com.

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps businesses get the most out of their travel spend. We provide travelers with innovative tools that keep them safe, productive and help them make the right choices in their destinations. We partner with travel and procurement leaders to simplify the complexity of business travel, increase savings and satisfaction, and move the entire enterprise toward its goals. In short, we help our clients travel smarter and achieve more. We do this in 106 countries and have an industry-leading 97% global customer retention rate. . For more information, please visit www.bcdtravel.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. This privately owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and is a partnership between BCD Travel (global corporate travel management and its subsidiary BCD Meetings & Events, a global meetings and events agency) and Park ‘N Fly. (off-airport parking). For more information, please visit www.bcdgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are forward-looking statements regarding trends, future events, uncertainties and possible future plans and expectations. Statements that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often use the terms “expect,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may,” It can be identified by terms such as “likely”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and potential risks and uncertainties regarding Saber’s actual results, performance, or, in particular, the seriousness of the global COVID-19 pandemic. severity, degree, duration and its impact. our business and operating results, our financial condition and credit rating, the travel industry and consumer spending; the speed and extent of recovery across our business arrangements and the broader travel ecosystem; the volume of transactions in the global travel industry, particularly due to airline bankruptcies, service outages or aircraft groundings; timing, implementation and effectiveness of cost reduction initiatives, technology investments and other strategic initiatives, completion and effectiveness of travel platforms, exposure to price pressures in the travel solutions business, travel Changes affecting merchant customers, maintenance of system integrity and impact of infrastructure and security incidents, failure to adapt to technological advances, competition in travel distribution and solutions markets, implementation of software solutions, information technology Reliance on third parties to provide services, and the impact of those services, implementation and effect of new, amended or terminated contracts and strategic partnerships. This includes our anticipated savings, our reliance on establishing, maintaining and renewing contracts with our customers and other business partners, and our collection of amounts billed to us under those contracts, our relationship with travel purchasers. reliance on, collection, processing, storage, use and transfer of personal data and the risks associated with PCI compliance, our ability to recruit, train and retain employees, including our key executives and technical employees, our financial and operational and the impact of acquisitions and divestitures of businesses or business operations, the value of our brands, the impact of litigation and regulatory reviews and investigations, recessionary or inflationary economic conditions, globally and regionally. adverse economic and political conditions, the risks associated with the current military conflict in Ukraine, the risks arising from global operations, the value of the trusted brand, the impact of new laws and regulations, or the impact of regulations and other legal requirements; non-compliance, use of third-party distribution partners, risks associated with high indebtedness, new accounting standards and tax matters. For more information on potential risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations, please see “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2022. and in the “Forward-Looking Statements” section. , in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2022, and other filings filed with the SEC. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, prospects, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or outcomes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Saber undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date on which such statement was made. increase.

SABR-F

Saber Contact:

Media Christine Hayes[email protected]

heidi castle[email protected]

Investor Kevin Chrissy[email protected]

SOURCE Saber Corporation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-and-bcd-travel-announce-landmark-technology-partnership-focused-on-growth-innovation-and-evolution-of-corporate-travel-301663362.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos