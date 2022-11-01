Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch 8: Which smartwatch is the best?





The Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch 8 are two of the latest smartwatch releases, but which one is better? Both are ultimately great smartwatches, but each is better for everyone We don’t mean that. Keep reading to find out how to find the smartwatch to buy based on your own tastes and needs.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $389

Google Pixel Watch, $350

The Google Pixel Watch was released earlier this month, just in time for the holidays. If you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch, or plan to give one as a holiday gift, you may be wondering whether to buy the latest Google Pixel Watch or the popular Apple Watch 8.

Both smartwatches offer fitness tracking and music playback and can be paired with your phone. If you are not sure which one to buy, we are here to help. Keep reading to find out which smartwatch is best for you, Google Pixel Watch or Apple Watch 8.

Why the Apple Watch Series 8 is the Best Smartwatch for You Apple

If you’re an Apple iOS-friendly home, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a no-brainer. You have already set up your smartwatch to integrate with your Apple device. This makes it easy to track your fitness goals through your iPhone. Pairing your new Apple Watch with your iPhone is easy.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. Size is generally a matter of personal preference, but it’s important to note that some designer women’s watch bands are only compatible with the smaller 41mm size. (For more information on Apple Watch sizing, see our guide on choosing the right Apple Watch size.)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) Via Apple Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that’s swim, dust, and crack resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature that detects when the wearer has been in a serious car crash and alerts emergency services to the location.

Apple Watch 8 has many health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, a blood oxygen sensor, a new body temperature sensor, and more. Out programs are also available. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99/month. Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $389

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $490

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) Apple

The 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 8 does everything the 41mm version does, but is larger. Both the 41mm and 45mm versions are compatible with cool looking Apple Watch bands sold separately. (For a guide to our favorite Apple Watch bands and deals, click here.)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $419

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $490 (down from $529)

apple watch ultra apple

The Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a sturdier, more durable option for athletes and adventurers. It is an upgraded model comparable to Samsung Watch 5 Pro. Apple Watch Ultra offers up to 36 hours of life on a single charge in standard use, and 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released Battery Optimized setting. Made of stronger titanium alloy material for better impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and his second speaker for better sound and display visibility when used outdoors.

Apple Watch Ultra offers enhanced GPS capabilities to track steps and improve navigation on outdoor expeditions. There are also action buttons that you can use to track your workout more accurately by marking segments of your workout. The new wearable is currently the only Apple Watch with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a large 49mm screen display.

Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $799

Why the Google Pixel Watch is the Best Smartwatch for You Garmin

If you’re an Android owner, the Google Pixel Watch is a more viable option. This smartwatch can be paired with any device running Android OS 8.0 or higher, including Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

google pixel watch best buy

The Google Pixel Watch features a rounded face with customizable watch faces and numerous band options. It offers all-day battery life with up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. The watch includes the Google Home app for adjusting the thermostat and connecting smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activities, and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch with integrated Fitbit features. Watch health features include heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking, and more. Google has advised that fall detection will be available in his 2023. The watch comes with a free 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium and a free 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

The watch comes in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch, $350

Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch 8: Which Should You Buy?

Still deciding between the Google Pixel Watch and the Apple Watch 8? Consider these key features and differentiators to decide which smartwatch is right for you.

Operating system and phone compatibility

Whether you’re buying a watch for yourself or giving it as a gift, it’s important to consider the recipient’s preferred operating system. The Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users as it syncs with the iPhone 14 and his other Apple products. The Apple Watch 8 doesn’t sync with Android phones, so it’s not an ideal choice for Android users. The Google Pixel Watch is particularly suitable for Google Pixel smartphone users, but works well with all Android devices, including Samsung smartphones.

Viewing Options and Pricing

Apple Watch 8 and Google Pixel Watch retail prices are about the same. However, Apple Watch offers three different smartwatch models at three different price points. The standard Apple Watch 8 model also offers two screen size options (41mm and 45mm), while the Google Pixel Watch is only 41mm. This added versatility within the lineup makes the Apple Watch 8 a stronger option, especially if you’re shopping for the holidays. Perfect for kids and teens looking for a smartwatch for The Apple Watch Ultra, on the other hand, is a more luxurious gift that’s perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Smartwatch durability

Both the Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch 8 are designed with durability in mind, with scratch-resistant screens and rugged cases. Google Pixel watches feature scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. Apple Watch 8 features a shatter-resistant front crystal display. Both are durable and can be safely submerged in water.

battery life

According to Apple, the Apple Watch 8 should offer 18 hours of battery life with standard use. Apple Watch Ultra offers up to 36 hours of battery life in standard use, and up to 60 hours in low power mode. Google reports that the Google Pixel Watch will offer up to 24 hours of battery life with typical use.

customer review

The Apple Watch 8 is currently rated 4.6 stars on Amazon with 516 customer reviews. The Google Pixel Watch is a new release and currently holds a 3.4 star rating, although it currently has only 64 reviews on Amazon. The Google Pixel Watch is only about a month old, so it’s understandable that it hasn’t amassed a ton of reviews yet. However, it’s worth noting that some reviewers complained that the Google Pixel Watch’s battery life was less than expected.

health function

Both smartwatches offer solid health features. The Google Pixel Watch includes Fitbit health features and is perfect for health enthusiasts. Apple Watch 8 comes with Apple Health and various fitness features. Both watches include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, workout tracking and ECG functionality. The Apple Watch 8 currently includes fall detection, but Google plans to add the feature to the Google Pixel Watch next year.

