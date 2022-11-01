Oklahoma City: Biomanufacturing Workforce Training Center





Dallas Browning, a research and investment partner at Echo Investment Capital, said the training center, in addition to the state’s advantages of cost, location and infrastructure advantages, will make OKC a global leader in biomanufacturing talent in the United States. Positioned as one of the few hubs. Attract new direct investment in business expansion and biomanufacturing, further grow Oklahoma’s industry, foster continued development of existing businesses in the region, and create hundreds of new non-degree jobs increase. Regional median income.

BWTC will influence the research already being done at Cytovance and help attract more companies to Oklahoma City, said Stephanie Wickham, senior director of research and development at the company.

The biomanufacturing workforce training center provides researchers with technicians trained in the basic lab skills needed to work in the field, Wickham said. This eliminates the need for on-the-job training for labs and allows them to generate data faster. This allows new products to be launched faster and attract more industries. The faster our researchers have critical data for grant applications, the more we will be seen as a hub for science and innovation.

I think the Oklahoma City BWTC will play a pivotal role in the President’s recent executive order. Oklahoma is strategically located in the center of the United States, allowing it to serve both nations’ shores equally while maintaining low operating costs, Wickham added. Having a workforce ready to enter the industry is attractive to companies looking to build here.

Wheeler Bio CEO and co-founder Jesse McCool agrees that the BWTC program could help establish Oklahoma City as a national hub for biomanufacturing.

An industry shift towards entrepreneurial discovery and development is underway in biomanufacturing, with emerging biopharmaceutical companies now responsible for 90% of next-generation product discovery and development, says McCool said. OKC’s Biomanufacturing Workforce Training Center has the opportunity to fill a gap in the region’s biomanufacturing process by providing the missing piece to the regional puzzle. Full integration across the product development lifecycle, including regional research, manufacturing and clinical trials, can provide a frictionless and cost-effective environment for global drug developers. This provides a unique advantage for Central American ecosystems to compete with existing coastal leaders. Also, Oklahoma City’s natural advantages (cost, location, existing infrastructure, and business convenience) make it well-positioned to meet the above needs. Expand your workforce at BWTC.

BWTC is one of six core investment projects set to expand the region’s biotechnology industry, strengthen domestic resilience within the biopharmaceutical supply chain, and enhance the cluster’s international competitiveness. An additional five core investment projects, most of which are centered in the OKC Innovation District.

