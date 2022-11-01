Google Adds New Elements to Ads Data Hub Insights Platform





This is one for the big ad geeks out there for deeper analysis.

Google today announced several new updates to its Ads Data Hub options. This allows a marketer to upload their own first-party data to his BigQuery and combine it with Google event-level advertising data to reveal deeper, aggregated audience reaction insights to promotions. I can. .

As explained in the video, Ads Data Hub provides a privacy-preserving link between your data and Google insights, revealing more detailed information about how users engage with ads. help you to This will give you a better idea of ​​your marketing approach.

And now Google is adding some new elements to Ads Data Hub to enhance the service.

First, Google is adding a new Ads Data Hub element for marketers. This provides new ways for advertisers and agencies to analyze their data.

With this solution, you can seamlessly access insights to better know how to buy media. This means a simplified experience for marketers to query and activate their company data.

According to Google, the improved service will allow marketers to generate more insights with less technical resources. Google will also implement Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR) to provide even more insights.

In addition to these improvements, marketers will soon be able to activate audience segments in new inventory, including YouTube. With growing expectations for privacy, we continue to build solutions that enable advertisers and agencies to measure and activate their data with Ads Data Hub for Marketers.

Google is also launching Ads Data Hub for measurement partners. This gives partners a new access point to offer YouTube measurement services on behalf of marketers, advertisers, agencies or publishers.

This release makes it easier for partners to deliver accurate measurements and provide near real-time insights. For marketers, this means they can work with independent third-party partners to calculate and report on YouTube ad performance across devices, formats, and metrics.

According to Google, these enhanced measurement services will be made available to marketers through partner vendors, providing more ways to drill down into consumer data powered by Google insights.

As mentioned earlier, Ads Data Hub is a more advanced advertising solution that can provide detailed notes on key ad response trends, but it is a more technical solution.

But while it can be a big win for companies with access to development resources, other companies can gain more insight by working with Google partner brands to run their data through the process. maybe you can.

Learn more about Google’s Ads Data Hub here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/Google-Adds-New-Elements-to-Ads-Data-Hub/635388/

