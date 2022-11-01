Report: Global carbon capture technology capacity needs to expand 120-fold by 2050





That’s the headline conclusion of a new report McKinsey released today (October 31). This report assesses the current global capacity of CCUS. Currently, CCUS covers less than 0.5% of his global annual emissions. We then consider the need to scale CCUS to meet net-zero commitments by countries, regions, and states.

The report warns that the CCUS sector has struggled to find a foothold over the past three decades, and that its success and expansion are by no means guaranteed. At present, the policy landscape for CCUS technology is not sufficient in most markets, requiring more direct and indirect incentives and more targeted regulatory enablement, such as permitting developers and implementing product standards. It emphasizes that Better clarity on the future of carbon pricing was also cited as an important policy enabler. Without these enablers, the revenue stream is cautious and still forming, McKinsey said.

Companies are willing to plan but are reluctant to commit capital without regulatory certainty, leading to a cautious approach to spending on project development beyond feasibility studies. There are, says the report.

Note that many carbon capture buyers are now choosing nature-based options. This is because the approach is more mature than some emerging technologies, and some see it as a better way to ensure emissions recovery. Social and natural co-benefits are also attractive. McKinsey believes this trend is likely to continue.

However, the report concludes that global capacity is likely to grow 60-fold between 2020 and 2050, even under a conservative scenario in which CCUS expands at a reduced scope and pace. This time frame or longer. This level of increase is what the company claims will be required in the transition to net zero. In both scenarios, capacity growth will accelerate after 2030.

McKinsey believes that large-scale early adopters of commercial CCUS will be companies in the heavy industry sector who will need to use CCUS within their own facilities to comply with national net-zero transition requirements. Those processes are difficult to mitigate using other technologies, the report says, but the materials will be needed for critical products and infrastructure in the future. is called industrial point source CCUS. Other forms of his CCUS, such as CCUS-powered bioenergy and direct air capture (DAC), are also considered important, but may be extended later.

The report says that a 120-fold increase in CCUS capacity will require an annual investment of $130 billion through 2050. Only one channel provides this funding.

Krysta Biniek, one of the senior experts on McKinsey’s ESG and Sustainability team, said: Today, however, global decarbonization goals and growing demand for green consumer products have not only enabled, but required, the rapid expansion of CCUS.

Current situation in the UK

In August, the UK Government announced the 20 shortlisted projects for the next phase of the CCUS programme. The UK aims to adapt his CCUS technology to two of her clusters by the mid-2020s and to deploy it in two more clusters by 2030.

That news follows the first licensing round for a project that will enable large-scale storage of captured carbon under the North Sea. Also this summer, Tata Chemicals Europe opened his CCS plant at its Cheshire manufacturing plant, billed as the UK’s largest in terms of capacity.

The UK government’s 10-point plan includes a target for the UK to capture at least 20 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030, but it is likely to have a capacity of just 10 million tonnes within this time frame. Some people think so.

You can read more about the government’s plans for CCS and the controversy surrounding it in this recent article from edie.

