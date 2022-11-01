LAUNCHs Proof-of-Concept Program Seeks Suggestions, Seeds Greater Opportunities | VTx





INNOVATION AND PARTNERSHIPS The LAUNCH team, in collaboration with Virginia Tech Intellectual Property (VTIP), brings research and technology from Virginia Tech researchers to market with the potential for significant social and economic impact. We are seeking proposals for proof-of-concept grants that aim to provide a path to

Researchers interested in submitting should review the following timelines.

Applications open: December 12th Submission deadline: January 30th Award announcement date: March 1st

Established in June 2020, the proof-of-concept program is a collaboration of LAUNCH, The Center for New Ventures, and VTIP and has provided the research community at Virginia Tech with more than 500,000 undiluted grants and early-stage funding. We have provided commercialization resources. The program is designed to advance early-stage technologies from research into the commercialization process, supporting business incubation activities and providing professional assessment to involved researchers.

Mark Mondry, who heads LAUNCH, said the proof-of-concept program is the springboard for much larger grants and research opportunities. Providing early-stage commercialization funding and related innovation support services to researchers at Virginia Tech to validate technology, bring applications to market, and raise future funding from federal agencies, nonprofits, and foundations to support

Selected projects showcase innovation and technology work to accelerate technologies obtained in the VTIP invention disclosure process and identified as candidates for licensing to established companies or new technology start-ups.

Projects funded in the first year included optimizing the design of the Fog Harp to take concrete steps towards mass production and commercialization, and the spectrum of urine specimens required for deployment in hospitals and clinical laboratories. It included prototyping a Raman spectroscopy-based technique to identify biomarker patterns. Settings, and optimization of the exoskeleton to assist the workforce. In the following year, research projects funded included antimicrobial coatings, novel therapeutics to prevent the resurgence of malaria, and topology and toolpath optimization through multiaxial material extrusion additive manufacturing.

In addition, researchers interested in learning more about the grant application process should sign up for the LAUNCH listserv to receive early notifications of updates and upcoming proposal deadlines.

The VTIP office helps partner companies develop talent and research capabilities, commercialize ideas and discoveries, and create cycles of growth and opportunity to serve the Virginia Tech community, the Commonwealth and beyond. . Consisting of three centers, LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH, this team focuses on “turning what-if into whats next”.

Combining VTIP with the LICENSE and LAUNCH resources found within the Office of Research and Innovation will enhance the value of new technologies emerging from Virginia Tech research enterprises and channel them into the innovation economy where they can have a positive impact on society. Helps you move forward. .

