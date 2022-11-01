Huawei Mate 50 Pro beats out Google Pixel 7 Pro from top of DxOMark camera chart





Since its launch, the Pixel 7 Pro has taken the top spot in DxOMark’s global smartphone performance ratings. But now that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro has been released outside of China, it has disrupted the new Google flagship’s hegemony in those rankings.

The latest Mate series flagship replicates its predecessor’s accomplishments in this test system with a new 50+64+13MP triple rear shooter enhanced with features such as OIS, 3.5x optical zoom and variable aperture technology. Did.

DxOMark claims that these specs give the 50 Pro subjectively “pleasant” color reproduction (in good light) and bokeh, and “good” detail even at high zoom. Regarding panning.

Still, we found that the 50 Pro, which will be the top-of-the-range Mate series variant on the international stage in 2022, is far from absolute in terms of white balance. Additionally, its new XMAGE AI processing may not be as snappy in some situations.

Nonetheless, those slight discrepancies weren’t enough to keep the Mate 50 Pro away from its final overall score of 149. Once again, the main rival newly dethroned on the global scene, he remains the cheapest of the two from under $900 USD. Compared to the US equivalent of US$1,190.

Additionally, another on-paper challenger to the new Huawei flagship, the Honor Magic4 Ultimate, may still have the edge on mobile devices overall in terms of access to 5G connectivity and Google Play services. So it remains to be seen if these compromises outweigh the clearly class-leading performance for a mobile camera beast.

Deirdre O’Donnell – Senior Tech Writer – 5679 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2018

I became a professional writer and editor immediately after graduating. My degree is in biomedicine. However, they led to my experience in the biotechnology field and convinced me of its potential to revolutionize our health, the environment and our lives in general. developed into a full-blown interest in I can’t write enough about the latest electronics, gadgets, and innovations.My other interests include imaging, astronomy, and streaming of all things. Oh, and coffee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notebookcheck.net/Huawei-Mate-50-Pro-knocks-the-Google-Pixel-7-Pro-off-the-top-of-the-DxOMark-camera-charts.665458.0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos