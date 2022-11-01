Defense spending on advanced technologies continues to increase





Earlier this year, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gave the Defense Innovation Board a new mandate to develop a Defense Science and Technology Strategy. It covers 14 important topics, including quantum science, hypersonics, and artificial intelligence. Well, we’ve seen an increase in spending on these technologies. This is according to Govini’s analysis. Tom Temin joins the Federal Drive with Govini’s newest VP of Strategy Billy Fabian.

Tom Temin: And as we speak, the National Strategy of National Defense, the Overall Strategy of National Defense has just been reported. And you see a lot of these critical technologies, critical needs identified by that strategy. and by the Defense Innovation Board.

Billy Fabian: Yes. So there were actually two. The National Security Strategy, published by the White House and signed by the President, was released a few weeks ago. And yesterday, the Defense Strategy was released by the Department of Defense and signed by the Secretary of Defense. This includes these techniques. These 14 key technology areas are critical to America’s military superiority and competitiveness. , especially against the upcoming China.

Tom Taemin: Interesting. These are recognized as important technologies, but in many cases they are not really new technologies. Even artificial intelligence, which really came out of the gate as a massive undertaking, dates back to the 1960s in some ways. Just like hypersonics, directed energy lasers have been around forever. However, I don’t think a 21st century version of him in all these military grades has achieved it yet.

Billy Fabian: I think what really matters is how far back the precedent goes. It is that these technologies are reaching maturity and could have a significant impact on the domestic competitive battlefield. I have already seen the In short, these technologies will define the future in ways never seen before.

Tom Temin: Because whatever you read seems like the idea that missiles will be the main method of warfare as opposed to opposing armies. Hmm. And what they are using are all kinds of missiles. And then there are missiles to counter missiles and so on. Same thing I was reading, should there be some sort of conflict over Taiwan? Missiles keep ships at bay, so most likely missiles. So you need missiles to keep out the missiles that keep ships at bay. Are many of these missile related?

Billy Fabian: Yeah, I mean, sure, I think missiles and other smart munitions are going to be a big part of future conflicts. But it’s not just the actual munitions themselves. We need the ability to sense the environment, identify targets, put that information back where it can be processed and analyzed, and then make decisions to act and be able to use that ammunition effectively against all. A rapid and rapid timescale. What’s interesting about Ukraine is that they’re using newer technologies like drones for sensing, but they’re sending information back through traditional artillery systems. In some form or way over the centuries. Indeed, it’s a combination of high-tech and classic conventional features that add up to more than the parts.

Tom Temin: These items don’t necessarily represent huge dollars. These newly emerging technologies, hypersonics, artificial intelligence, that is, there are still big dollars in the metal platforms that carry all these things. So by looking like a small number in a defensive context, it can deceive us into thinking we’re not moving forward. fair enough?

Billy Fabian: I think it’s fair. So spending on these emerging technologies by the US government in general, and the Department of Defense in particular, is certainly increasing, with artificial intelligence being a prime example. But compared to the larger systems, the dollar numbers are much smaller, which doesn’t mean they aren’t progressing. You know, I think the challenge going forward is to take the fruits of that spending and scale them up and integrate them into weapon systems and actually put them in the hands of combatants. Research projects or prototypes that they actually turn into real functionality.

Tom Temin: I’m speaking with Billy Fabian, VP of Strategy at Govini. And see what types of spending patterns you’ve identified, which Govini has identified with some of these emerging technologies.

Billy Fabian: Interesting. So, we looked at all US government spending over the last five years, through contracts, grants, and other trading authorities. And spending on these 14 technology areas has nearly doubled in the last five years. However, a significant portion of this spending in fiscal years 2020 and 21 was related to his COVID research into vaccines and such treatments. What governments should do when they cut coronavirus spending. Look at spending across these technologies. Elsewhere, we have seen some growth over the last five years. It hasn’t doubled in five years, but it’s still growing steadily.

Tom Temin: Often the technology is so well known that they know how to make a laser beam that can cut steel. I have samples hanging in my studio. The problem is to integrate it into the platform where it is useful. So technical development is not so important. But how do you shoot this laser beam from a tank, a ship, or anything that fits inside a drone? More like engineering than basic research?

Billy Fabian: I think it depends on what technical area you’re talking about. Indeed, in some cases you are right on target, Tom. In other cases the technology is much more niche. In other words, it’s still in its early stages. In fact, when the Pentagon talks about these, they generally break it down into things like where they are in that development process.

Tom Temin: And what is your feeling that you are still at the most basic level, having to learn a lot about the technology itself?

Billy Fabian: Yeah, I think it’s probably quantum. It’s quantum science, quantum computing. It is probably the earliest of the group.

Tom Taemin: Right. And where are we most advanced? Directed energy, perhaps, and hypersonic?

Billy Fabian: Yeah, maybe. But I think there are two of them. In fact, the Department of Defense says they are the sort of things that have direct military applications, as those with the most military capability focus and the least dual purpose. There are prototypes, hypersonic prototypes. They’re pretty advanced, and some advanced communication types are relatively advanced as well.

Tom Temin: And perhaps in the last round of major US technological leaps, about 50 years ago, stealth technology was introduced, guided missiles, true precision guidance. This was his dream 50 years ago. No other country had anything like it. But these days, it seems that these latest technologies are spreading all over the world. And China is talking about artificial intelligence and quantum, like lasers and hypersonics. So what is your sense of what the country should be doing? Adopting these latest things next will really give you lasting benefits for a while. do you want?

Billy Fabian: Well, I think there are two interesting things that are different from the Cold War. Some of the technology you refer to was developed for the Cold War. One conclusion. The Soviet Union never really had a technological fear of the United States, except in a few niche areas. We always had a clear technical advantage. Also, the competition was really about who could develop the best weapons. There is one difference today, the technology is much more pervasive. China is a much more technological peer than the former Soviet Union. And many of these technologies are dual-use, cutting-edge, and cutting-edge technology is driven by the commercial sector. It is easy to adapt our production technology to

Tom Taemin: Yes. And one of the charges Lloyd Austin filed with the Defense Innovation Board in February was to investigate how the military works with venture-backed companies. The idea is that they are startups and have the latest and greatest ideas. they talk about it a lot. Do you know how well the Department of Defense has been able to adopt and indoctrinate these companies and their technology?

Billy Fabian: Yeah, I think we’ve made progress. However, as the Secretary noted, it remains a significant challenge, which is why we have given this task to the Defense Innovation Board. There have been many commendable efforts to reach out to these companies using tools such as technology accelerators, incubators and other trading houses. But I don’t think we did well enough. When you look at these advanced technologies and look at all the government-affiliated vendors, only 4% were either backed by venture capital or backed by private equity. In fact, it’s the part of the US economy that’s most innovative and leading these technologies.

Tom Temin: Of course, if a US venture is helping 99% of companies on how to better deliver food, or something like that, it’s probably 4%. That’s a whole area where the Department of Defense can help.

Billy Fabian: I think there are probably quite a few places like artificial intelligence. Applications they are developing for the private sector may, with some modification, be useful to the military. There are many uses for anything that helps you do that.

Tom Temin: And now it looks like you can kill your enemies with an autonomous electric tweet. Billy Fabian is Govini’s VP of Strategy.

