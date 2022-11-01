



The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may be Google’s brightest new phones right now, but they’re not for everyone. $600 may sound pretty cheap for a flagship device, but for everyone who isn’t an early adopter, just he’s a lot of cash to throw at one gadget. Thankfully, Google’s A-series exists, offering the best of his Pixel experiences at an even more affordable price. And with Black Friday just around the corner, the Pixel 6a will start trading early, rivaling the cheapest price we’ve seen for this phone so far.

The Pixel 6a is currently back at just $300 on Amazon, Best Buy and Google Stores. This price dates back to his early September, but previously required a line to be activated. Before the holidays, that’s no longer a requirement, as all three retailers have phones unlocked and ready to buy – no conditions attached.

The Pixel 6a is affordable at $450, but with the price dropping to $300 before the holidays, it’s a must-have. Offering the same performance as its flagship predecessor and incredible camera performance worthy of the Pixel brand, this phone can’t be beat.

Even at full price, the Pixel 6a is a great value, offering almost everything we liked about the Pixel 6, along with a few upgrades. , offering the same Tensor CPU as its predecessor. The $300 Tensor offers the best performance in its price range. Combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Pixel 6a delivers impressive specs not found in its direct competitors.

There are some downsides to buying the Pixel 6a, but they’re easy to ignore at this price point. It still takes great shots, but it uses older hardware than what’s on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. Still, Google’s real camera magic comes from the power of post-processing and Tensors, so apart from the lack of a telephoto lens, you get great performance here. Second, and perhaps more noticeable, is the 60Hz display. With phones like Samsung’s Galaxy A23, which offers his 120Hz at an affordable price, it’s hard to forgive the outdated tech here, and finally, wireless charging isn’t here. Another disappointment is that it’s nowhere near a deal breaker.

Still, I think the sheer power of Tensor, not to mention Google’s excellent software, makes the Pixel 6a the best budget phone you can buy right now, even at full price.At $300, it’s a no-brainer. We haven’t seen a Black Friday sale for the Pixel 7 series yet, but if you’re looking for a new phone that won’t break the bank, this deal is for you.

