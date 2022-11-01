15 Tech Tools and Processes Transforming the Healthcare Industry





When Covid-19 swept the world in 2020, the industry relied on technology to keep moving forward, and the healthcare industry relied on technology to develop life-saving treatments more quickly, and during lockdowns. Provided regular care. In the near future, technology could help doctors, surgeons and researchers deliver higher levels of care and develop new treatments faster than ever before.

Much has yet to come from partnerships between medicine and technology, but many have, most recently, already improved the quality of care and patient outcomes. Here, his 15 members of the Forbes Technology Council share the inspiring ways technology has given the healthcare industry over the past three years.

Photos courtesy of each member. 1. Digital therapy

Since the pandemic, the rise of digital therapeutics has increased exponentially. Software as a medical device uses artificial intelligence to deliver personalized, evidence-based care, improving access and outcomes. Digital therapeutics have transformed the industry by enabling patients to have more autonomy and control, especially in mental health care where patient-centric solutions are essential. – Aaron Love, LUCID

2. AI-adapted medicines

AI could help tailor medicines to each individual’s unique biology, offering hope to patients with diseases that may require years of trial and error to identify appropriate treatments. Brings AI recognizes complex biological patterns that humans cannot comprehend. Physicians can use this knowledge to predict which patients are most likely to benefit from a drug before it is prescribed. This could improve the quality of life for millions of people. – Diego Rey, Endpoint Health

3. Medical Dictation Software

Advances in speech-to-text conversion and AI language models have been game-changers for medical dictation software. Studies have proven that electronic medical record systems are a leading cause of burnout among healthcare professionals. An effective medical dictation tool can significantly reduce the amount of time doctors spend on data entry. – Insight Browser, Shubhi Nigam

4. Health-conscious wearables

I think the whole wearable space is exciting. I think we’ve seen a lot of growth in that area as well, combining physical and mental health, as we’ve done with Fitbit and Apple Watch. People are keen to keep track of their health on a day-to-day basis, rather than just relying on an annual health check-up. With mental health awareness at an all-time high, I think the industry is ripe for growth. – Ajay Bulusu, NextBillion.ai

5. Centralized Physician Communication Tool

Centralized communication tools in healthcare have made remarkable progress. These tools enable physicians to collaborate on patient care, connect disparate healthcare systems (such as electronic healthcare systems), and improve access to information for physicians. These tools have clearly made an impact during the pandemic, with several hospitals doubling down on investments to address workflow inefficiencies. – Judit Sharon of OnPage Corporation

6. Connected devices

The biggest advance is connected devices and their use to improve patient care. From robotics to telemedicine to mobile apps, devices are helping connect patients and caregivers, regardless of context. In addition, the same technology allows providers to know where their equipment is and to recognize and handle spikes in cases so they can work more efficiently. – Greg Murphy, Order

7. Online patient account management tool

There are many basic technologies that facilitate interaction with the health system, but patients are underusing them. AI and other fascinating technologies are great, but starting with basic patient engagement tools is very important. Today, patients can easily schedule and reschedule appointments, check-in electronically, fill out forms, submit consent forms and pay bills online, but usage remains low. – Tabitha Lieberman, Brightwork Health IT

8. AR/VR for surgery and training

The benefits of augmented and virtual reality combined with rich 3D animation are just being realized. Operating rooms are starting to use AR for surgery, and VR and animation are being used extensively to train surgeons. – Bankim Chandra, Dot Squares LLC

9. Enhanced energy system

Hospital energy systems typically have a useful life depending on their maintenance schedule. State-of-the-art solar thermal and energy-as-a-service solutions enable hospitals to generate more energy per square foot in less space. This solution reduces expenses, enhances revenue and frees up capital to support our core mission of saving lives. – Ronald Bordelon, CORE Energy, Ltd.

10. Genetic testing

Genetic testing is moving from technology used only for trivial purposes such as tracing ancestral origins to genetic analysis for predicting medical problems. This is just a few steps away from being linked to insurance coverage. As such, we need to have very strong privacy and proprietary measures in place for all human samples taken for DNA testing. – Blair Curry, Snibble Corp.

11. AI model for detecting dementia

Advances in deep learning and AI in the field of speech processing have made it possible to analyze human speech to detect early symptoms of dementia. Speech processing AI models can be used to distinguish between normal speech and speech of people with dementia. Even Alzheimer’s disease can be detected through screening and self-examination years before serious symptoms appear. – Chintan Shah, Brainvire InfoTech Inc.

12. The Internet of Medical Things

The world of the Internet of Medical Things is taken for granted by many and unknown to many more. In many areas, IoMT has created a truly flexible capability for the healthcare industry. Without it, we would have struggled with further delays in traditional healthcare delivery during the Covid lockdown. From telemedicine to complete telemedicine, healthcare has become truly revolutionary in the last three years. – Mark Brown, British Standards Institution (BSI)

13. MRI compatible surgical system

MRI-compatible surgical systems allow more precise surgery on delicate organs than ever before. One example is a surgical robot that can manipulate the brain inside an MRI machine. MRI provides high-quality images from inside soft tissues and is used to guide procedures in ways not possible with conventional techniques. – Paulo Carvalho, Avantsoft

14. Robots for hospital routine and maintenance

Robots can help keep hospitals running and people safe during difficult times such as pandemics. Service robots take over simple tasks from people, carrying heavy loads such as bed linen and food. These robots can call elevators and move around independently with the help of an API. This allows hospitals to optimize the flow of people and goods and focus resources on meaningful work such as saving lives. – Maciej Kranz, KONE

15. 3D printing

3D printing continues to revolutionize today’s healthcare industry, providing extensive behind-the-scenes support to meet the pandemic’s demand for personal protective equipment and medical supplies. Due to their flexibility, portability, and speed, 3D printers excel at molding the rigid and flexible plastics that are essential in modern medicine. With the promise that one day we will be able to print body parts, the possibilities are endless. – Jeff Wong, EY

