Google Ads Data Hub creates a data clean room for audience targeting and measurement





First party data is a cornerstone of the new online privacy regime. Brands are compelled to act solely on consumer information collected directly with consent from consumers using their services. Apple restricts third-party use of his cookies and advertising IDs on mobile his devices through its anti-tracking privacy policy, and Google is following suit. By the end of 2024, Google says it plans to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome and stop various forms of personal data sharing on Android devices. These changes make it harder for marketers to target ads to individual consumers, making it harder to measure ad performance.

Updates to Google’s Ads Data Hub are part of the technical changes Google is making to keep digital advertising effective. In recent weeks, Google has taken unprecedented steps to change its advertising platform and enable new uses of your data. For example, Google has announced the so-called “publisher created an Advertiser ID Alignment (or PAIR). It’s an advertiser and publisher site,” his Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, said in a blog post earlier this month.

Riot Games ROI

Google’s Ads Data Hub for Marketers enables marketers to use PAIR data for analysis. Google says it helps brands reduce the time it takes to gather insights about their campaigns. “As expectations of privacy grow, we will continue to build solutions that enable advertisers and agencies to measure and enable first-party data with Ads Data Hub for Marketers.” he says Sampath.

Google used video game studio Riot Games as an example of a brand using an advertising data hub for marketers.

“The company has centralized insights and combined them with displays. [and] Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360 data,” Google said. “This allows Riot Games to allocate credit to various advertising touchpoints and accurately measure return on advertising spend (ROAS), showing that Riot Games earned $2 in revenue for every $1 spent on Google media. We were able to establish a new benchmark to show.”

According to Google, 3,000 brands, agencies and measurement partners use Ads Data Hub. His second part of Ad Hub, Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners, creates new measurement tools for third-party partners such as DoubleVerify and Dynata. An independent measurement company uses the Advertising Data Hub to study advertising campaigns on YouTube, Google said. YouTube has become a major component of connected TV advertising, and brands have asked Google to allow more measurement services.

“Partners will find it easier to provide accurate measurements and provide near real-time insights,” said Sampath. “For marketers, this means they can work with independent third-party partners to calculate and report on YouTube ad performance across devices, formats and metrics.”

