How the Metaverse Can Empower Tampa Bay Employees • St. Pete Catalyst





Beyond simply putting on a headset and leisurely exploring immersive virtual worlds, many business leaders believe the Metaverse offers new ways to train a “blue-collar, tech-enabled workforce.” increase.

At Thursday night’s Innovation Gathering, Mark Sharpe, executive director of the Soaring City Innovation Partnership, said all businesses will soon have a metaverse strategy, similar to the internet and social media. He said the evolution is underway through Zoom meetings and virtual doctor appointments, new hire onboarding programs, storefronts and event spaces.

Sharpe said Soaring City has partnered with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to build and train a blue-collar tech-enabled workforce using innovative technologies such as augmented reality (AR). I was. When the leadership of insurer Florida Blues provided the resources needed to build the new blackboXXcelerator at his RITHM (Research, Innovation, Technology, Habitat and Healthcare) hub in Tampa’s University Mall, he said his He said he asked Soaring City to help end intergenerational poverty.

I knew it had to be something special, Sharp said. It had to be really big.

Next, Dr. Guy Gilliland, Senior Partner of Boston Consulting Group, kicked off the event’s final presentation, The Metaverse and You. Rony Abovitz, founder of AR platform Magic Leap, joined the discussion virtually.

Gilliland told attendees that BCG employs about 20,000 consultants in 98 cities around the world and works with nearly every Fortune 500 company. The scope will allow the company to identify new global industries and developments, he added.

He said India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are currently developing large-scale Metaverse projects, and historically, the technological revolution has left many people behind. Like Sharp, Gilliland believes the decentralized aspect of his Web3, the latest internet to utilize blockchain technology, will help balance the economy.

The Metaverse will amplify the economy, Gilliland said. By creating digital assets, businesses and individuals can do more than they normally would. Earn money and get a job.

Gilliland emphasized that the Metaverse is more than avatars, virtual reality and games. It’s also important to leverage data to improve productivity, he said.

We then identified several opportunities that Tampa Bay could leverage in specific industries. Gilliland said the region should take innovative approaches to capitalize on its strengths, including sports, education, healthcare and military facilities.

As Gilliland reported, professional sports teams are already using virtual reality headsets to train players and coaches. But people can only wear these devices for long periods of time before they get nauseous, he said. AR reduces that side effect because it allows users to see the outside world, he said. .

Gilliland believes building an army of tech talent to support the research needed to deploy the burgeoning technology will help Tampa Bay thrive in the new job ecosystem. Citing the laser technology labor pyramid as an example, he argues that AR and immersive training will help all members of the workforce, from manual and robotic assembly engineers without college degrees to designers with PhDs in photonics. Said it would form layers.

He said the region could create 375,000 jobs and a $50 billion economic impact if it became a unique leader in building a new technology ecosystem.

The question is, is it worth it? Gilliland said. Yeah, these numbers have the right number of zeros to make it work here.

Abovitz, who recently released Magic Leap 2, the latest generation of augmented reality headsets, communicated the challenge of finding a high-tech production-based workforce in the United States.

He explained that he worked with St. Petersburg-based Jabil to build Magic Leap’s new factory in Guadalajara, Mexico, a city that helped the company find and train thousands of people. . However, he noted the difficulty of getting that level of support in Florida.

While his company has been able to move manufacturing from China to this hemisphere, Abovitz is committed to helping local stakeholders create the ecosystem and talent pool needed to build those facilities in Tampa Bay. Using lightweight AR systems with artificial intelligence capabilities like his Magic Leap platform, he says, can provide continuous training cycles that improve employee skills in real time. I was.

“You get a really unique type of blue-collar tech worker that you haven’t seen before,” Abovitz said. And we think Tampa could have the upper hand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stpetecatalyst.com/how-the-metaverse-could-propel-tampa-bays-workforce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos