Maxis and MDEC Join Forces to Support New Technology Startups and Drive Innovation





IdeaKita aims to create and nurture 200 new technology companies by the end of the year The program enables aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs to establish their own technology companies

Maxis and Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) are collaborating to foster greater innovation and technological breakthroughs among start-ups through MDEC’s IdeaKita program.

In a statement, the telecom company said that as part of the partnership, Thai Kam Leung, Head of Brand and Marketing and Arjun Verma, Head of Maxis Consumer, will provide their expertise as industry mentors and MDEC. said he guided attendees for an office hours mentoring session at 10. From October 3rd he will be at the IdeaKita Innovation Camp until the 31st.

The IdeaKita program under the Malaysia Digital initiative enables aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs to launch their own technology companies in multiple industries.

It also provides industry mentorship, intellectual property recognition and minimum viable product development, the company added.

According to Maxis, the boot camp was split into two tracks. For people who want to start a tech company but don’t have a business idea yet. For those who already have an idea and are looking for customer and market validation, MVP development and learning how to sell.

Through the bootcamp, budding innovators and entrepreneurs will have access to industry mentors and training courses to validate their problem descriptions, ideas and business models and bring them to market, he added.

Mahadhir Aziz (pictured, right), Chief Executive Officer of MDEC, said IdeaKita aims to catalyze and transform the capabilities and capabilities of Malaysia’s digital ecosystem.

“As part of the new Malaysia Digital Initiative, our goal is to create and foster 200 new technology companies by the end of the year,” he added.

“MDEC will continue to accelerate collaborations that will drive digital adoption among young entrepreneurs, businesses and Rakyat to make Malaysia the digital hub of ASEAN,” said Mahathir.

Meanwhile, Maxis chief marketing officer Loh Keh Jiat (pictured left) said the company is looking forward to being part of MDEC’s IdeaKita program as an industry mentor. Market demands of today and tomorrow.

“We are committed to investing in Malaysia through programs like this to empower the local startup scene to bring greater innovation to the market,” he added.

Maxis is active in the innovation space and has developed several programs in the startup ecosystem in collaboration with MDEC through initiatives such as the Maxis IoT Challenge, SPARK Series and Market Access Day.

As a technology solution provider under MDEC’s SME Digitalization Grant, Maxis claims to have helped over 25,000 SMEs go digital, giving them access to a wide range of digital solutions.

