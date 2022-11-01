Google explains how to achieve 24-hour battery life on Pixel Watch





Google explains how it achieved 24 hours of battery life during its Pixel Watch testing.

Google announced the new Pixel hardware at the beginning of the month and released it to eager consumers the following week. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have received positive reviews, the Pixel Watch is, frankly, a bit of a mixed bag, with most reviews complaining of terrible battery life. If Google rates this watch to last up to 24 hours, how does it achieve those numbers?

Luckily, Google explains how to achieve 24 hours of battery life on your Pixel Watch.

According to Google’s Pixel Watch help page, the 24-hour battery rating is based on:

240 notifications 280 time checks 5 minute LTE call. 45 minutes of LTE and GPS workouts with downloaded YouTube music playback 50 minutes of navigation (Google Maps) when connected to your phone via Bluetooth®

Therefore, over a 24-hour range, the watch was tested using default settings and with the AOD function turned off. Additionally, the watch has 240 notifications and 280 time checks, which is quite a number. During my test, I also spent 5 minutes talking, 50 minutes navigating, and 45 minutes working out. Of course, everyone has different usage statistics, so I can’t comment on how Google tests.

If there’s one constant to achieving great battery life in any wearable, not just the Pixel Watch, it’s that turning AOD off will give you significantly more battery life than turning AOD on. Google’s help page recommends battery saver mode or full Doze mode if you’re trying to conserve battery life. There’s also a breakdown of settings that can improve your Pixel Watch’s battery life. Those interested can purchase the watch starting at $349.99.

google pixel watch google pixel watch

The Google Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch under the Google Pixel brand. It’s dated in some ways, but it has a lot of charm for what it is.

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-watch-24-hour-battery-life/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos