Local Innovators, Fast-Growing Companies Recognized at Annual Tech Titan Awards Gala » Innovation in Dallas





Late last week, members of the Lone Star state’s largest tech trade organization gathered to honor the top players in the North Texas ecosystem.

Held at the Richardson-based Eismann Center, the Tech Titans Awards Gala highlighted many local tech companies and individuals for their innovative work and leadership.

Tech Titans executive director Paul Bendel told Dallas Innovates that the tremendous growth the North Texas tech industry is experiencing at this point in time was recognized as a finalist and winner at the awards ceremony. can be clearly seen in their innovative processes and applications.

Theme: “Town Development”

With the theme of “Building Communities,” this year’s finalists spanned 11 categories representing everything from corporate innovations to community heroes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Support was also given to individuals and institutions transforming the world we all live in by driving change in the local tech scene and developing innovative applications and technological solutions. “

In a statement, Bendel said the theme of “building community” set the tone for the entire evening. The need to come together as an industry, reconnect with friends, and build new business relationships was the true purpose of this year’s awards ceremony, which recognized the outstanding achievements of these companies and individuals.

Hall of Fame and Corporate CEO Award Winner

Gala highlights included an introduction to Fujitsu North America’s President and CEO Doug Moore into the Tech Titans Hall of Fame, a presentation sponsored by Matrix Resources.

Moore was honored for career achievements and commitment to building the technology industry in North Texas and around the world, according to the organization.

Another highlight was that Charlie Vogt, CEO of telecommunications company DZS, was named as the recipient of the Corporate CEO Award, which recognizes CEO leadership at companies within the technology and telecommunications industries.

Tech Titans said it chose Vogt for his work in transforming DZS into an industry-leading company.

Since Vogt joined the company in 2020, DZS has led acquisition and integration efforts for three technology companies, adding nearly 200 DZS customers, according to the company. The Corporate CEO Award was sponsored by his Masergy owned by Comcast.

The Dallas and Fort Worth Metroplexes are among the fastest growing and most competitive tech hubs in the world, Vogt said in a statement. By innovating and delivering a differentiated access networking infrastructure and cloud-native orchestration, automation, service assurance, end-to-end Wi-Fi management, and data analytics software platform from the network edge. is focused on transforming today’s service providers into tomorrow’s experience providers. At home.

TimelyMD Wins Fast Tech Award

At the Tech Titan Awards Gala, Fort Worth’s TimelyMD won the annual Fast Tech Awards, which highlight the fastest growing companies in the region. Moss Adams and Comerica Bank looked at publicly available data using his three-year revenue growth rate from 2020 to 2022 and named TimelyMD as the winner. The college-focused virtual health company recently ranked 116th on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, reporting a three-year growth rate of 3,852%. The company says it serves more than 1.5 million students across 250 college and university campuses. The award was presented by Moss Adams, Comerica Bank Tech and Life Sciences, and Dallas Business Journal.

Student health and well-being is the path to student success, and that requires an all-inclusive approach, the company’s CEO and co-founder Luke Hejl said in a statement. TimelyMD comprehensively addresses the prime concerns of students and his leaders on campus with the highest level of quality, service and security. He thanks Tech Titans and campus partners for this incredible honor.

Based on the finalists and winners in each category, Bendel said technology trends in North Texas are toward artificial intelligence, machine learning, and life sciences such as biotechnology and health technology. He added that connected cars and automation are also on the list.

Other winners of the 2022 Tech Titans Awards are:

Sponsored by State Farm, the Tech Titans of the Future High School Award recognizes high school math or science teachers for developing and implementing innovative teaching methods or programs that stimulate students’ interest in math and/or science. increase.Winner: Wenzen Chuang, Highland Park High School

Tech Titans of the Future University Award recognizes educational institutions that encourage and support students in choosing engineering and technology-related fields as their preferred path. This award category will spotlight technology-related curricula and incentives to perpetuate technology-related knowledge transfer at DFW area higher education institutions.Winner: Sustainability + Development Program at Southern Methodist University

Sponsored by Amaztech Solutions, the Community Hero Award recognizes individuals employed by North Texas technology companies for outstanding achievements in community service. Winner: Danyel Surrency Jones, POWERHANDZ

Technology Inventor Award The Technology Inventor Award is awarded to the arts, education, electronics, energy, engineering, environment, medicine, and/or science. Winners: Mark Harrison, Ericsson

Sponsored by NTT DATA, the Technology Advocate Awards recognize Technology Advocate/Champions who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in helping, advancing, or accelerating the performance of technology companies and/or the technology community. Winner: Robyn Brown, Bold Idea

Corporate Innovation Awards Sponsored by Ericsson Recognize outstanding innovations and unique achievements with recent or potential breakthrough technologies or approaches in the technology and telecommunications industry. Winner: Brinker International

The Corporate CIO/CTO Award, sponsored by Deloitte, recognizes the Chief Information Officer or Corporate Technology or Science Officer of a North Texas-based company with more than $200 million in operating revenues in 2021 and recognizes the development or development of new technologies. Recognizes outstanding technical leadership that accelerates deployment and delivers significant results. value.Winner: Gordon Mansfield, AT&T

Hosted by DZS, the Startup Company CEO Award recognizes CEOs of technology companies with 2021 operating revenues of $2 million or less. Winner: Daniel Powell, Spark Biomedical

Emerging Company Innovation Award Sponsored by Fujitsu Recognizes outstanding innovation and unique achievements through potential breakthrough technologies, processes or services in the technology and telecommunications industry.Winner: Federated Data Center

Hosted by the University of Texas at Dallas, the Emerging Company CIO/CTO Award recognizes Chief Information Officers, Corporate Technology or Science Officers of North Texas-based start-up companies that promote the development or deployment of new technologies, Recognized for outstanding technical leadership that has delivered significant value.Winner: Corey Clark, BALANCED Media | Technology

Emerging Company CEO Award Sponsored by BravoTech Recognizes CEO leadership of emerging companies within the technology and telecommunications industries. Winner: Srii Srinivasan, Changeback Gurus

See the full list of all winners here.

Sponsors of this year’s Tech Titans Award Gala include BravoTech, Comerica Bank, Deloitte, Ericsson, Fujitsu, HumCap, Kibernum, Moss Adams, Masergy, NTT Data, Texas Instruments, and UT Dallas.

Researchers recently unveiled an imaging microchip that can see through low-visibility environments such as fog, smoke, and snow. The result of more than 15 years of research, the technology could one day help drivers and self-driving cars detect objects in low-visibility conditions, help manufacturers inspect packages, and help firefighters detect smoke and fire. may assist in navigating through

