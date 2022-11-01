Israeli and US space agencies welcome private sector R&D and commercial partnerships to advance the trillion dollar space technology market





Don Richardson, director of Cassiopeia Space Systems Inc. (CSS), a Wakefield, Virginia company, formed a joint venture with Israel’s Over-SAT to develop the RIGEL Satcom Terminal. The JV received $1 million in funding from the US Bilateral R&D Fund (BIRD) in Israel.

That was the key message NASA and the Israeli Space Agency delivered at the Space Tech Event in Arlington on October 25, attended by startups and established space companies.

Israel is now a major player in space technology.

Israeli Space Agency Director General Uri Oran said at a US-Israel Space Technology event that an Israeli private space venture recently elevated our country to the club of four nations that have landed on the moon. Arlington on October 25th. His second mission, managed with $100 million in private funding, called Beresheet 2 (Beresheet is the Hebrew name for Genesis, the first book of the Bible), is set to launch in his 2024 year. One of his priorities for the Israel Space Agency is to develop a national infrastructure that will be his one-stop shop for entrepreneurs building private space ventures.

Attended by representatives of space-related start-ups and established technology companies, as well as governments and other stakeholders, the event marks the first of a strategic high-level dialogue between the United States and Israel on technology held at the White House. The conference lasted just three weeks. It is led by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Furata. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid have launched a dialogue to establish partnerships on critical and emerging technologies.

Dr. Eliad Peretz, NASA’s principal investigator for new space missions at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, noted NASA’s openness to private sector participation, noting that companies would receive NASA funding, and that major research tasks, including small and medium-sized businesses, would be encouraged. When I briefed the group on access points to support Innovation Research (SBIR) grants.

Starburst Aerospace, a catalyst for innovation and Israel’s only aerospace accelerator, is pleased to announce that Starburst Aerospace, Virginia The state is considering setting up a startup accelerator program, said Starburst managing director Noemie Alliel. Israel presented at the event. The program will support pre-seed and seed-stage startups and will focus on accelerating product market fit with key design partners in the Starbursts global ecosystem that fund his beta his site, he said. said.

NASA’s Dr. Eliad Peretz (right) holds a device that identifies and tracks space “junk” to prevent collisions. His CEO of Scout, Eric Ingram (left), from Norfolk, Virginia, developed the product.

The Virginia-Israel Advisory Board (VIAB), a state agency that develops economic, cultural, and educational relationships between Israel and Virginia, hosted space technology with the Arlington County Economic Development Authority and TYPE5, a space technology investment group. Her Dov Hoch, executive director of the Virginia-Israel Advisory Board, is working with her Virginia Secretary of Education, Aimee Rogstad Guidera, to help Virginia students join Israel’s Beresheet 2 lunar lander. You mentioned that you are developing a STEM education program. Then came his year-long involvement with lunar orbiting satellites, which Virginia students communicate with and monitor activity in space, Hoch said.

“We are thrilled to partner with VIAB to host a U.S.-Israeli space technology event in Arlington,” said Marian Marquez, Acting Deputy Director, Arlington Economic Development. Earlier this year, in Tel Aviv, I met with an Israeli technology company that is driving space innovation for critical commercial and defense applications. There are many great companies here in Northern Virginia doing the same. Space Tech brought them together.

The Arlington gathering began in 2021 when Wakefield, Virginia-based Mil-SAT partnered with Israel’s Over-SAT to form Cassiopeia Space Systems Inc. (CSS), a Virginia-Israel company. Built on the momentum of interspace technology cooperation. CSS unveiled his RIGEL Satcom Terminal at Space Tech. CSS Director Don Richardson said:

The venture’s first $1 million in funding came from the U.S.-Israel Bilateral R&D Fund (BIRD). Attendees were encouraged to explore possible R&D partnerships with Israeli companies. $1 million non-dilutive funding.

Other presenters included Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel’s largest defense company with its US headquarters in Herndon, Virginia. Kevin Pomfret, partner at the Williams Mullen Law Firm and member of the International Bar Association’s Space Law Committee. Virginia Tech Innovation Professor Vassilios Kovanis, founder of his campus and director of the Bradley School of ECE, says that Virginia Tech’s quantum computing research is relevant as an enabling technology for space-related problems. and gave a briefing on innovation his campus.

VIAB’s Hoch says Space Tech is for me the first step in a space-related partnership between companies in Virginia and Israel. This was a nice follow-up to when then-Governor Northam invited a delegation of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s unmanned systems to Virginia in 2021. Earlier this month, Israeli unmanned defense contractor He UVision opened a facility in Stafford.

