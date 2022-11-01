Procurement and innovation tech startup UrbanLeap shuts down





No more Urban Leap.

A Silicon Valley-based government-backed technology company that recently boasted of reinventing the public procurement market has shut down, according to emails from CEO Arik Bronshtein and CTO Erez Druk.

Fixing government procurement proved difficult. And while we’ve come meaningfully close, today I read an email and was shutting down UrbanLeap. When asked why an entrepreneur fails, he has only one good answer. We were smart, smart, and worked insanely hard for five years. But we weren’t good enough. And we will share our reflections soon.

Two executives were not immediately reached for additional comment, and UrbanLeap’s website was still live as of Monday afternoon, providing information and approval of the company’s closure. I have not.

UrbanLeap named in the latest GovTech 100.

In August, CentralSquare Technologies, which sells software for the public sector, said it had entered into a strategic partnership with the company, in an announcement that helped explain what UrbanLeap plans to do in the government tech market. I was.

The partnership will provide government agencies with a solution to manage procurement processes and create, publish and evaluate bids within a single platform.

UrbanLeap has raised a total of $4.2 million and had two investors, according to Crunchbase data.

A shutdown email from the company’s executives is a better representation of what UrbanLeaps is doing.

35 local governments have used us to deploy more than $16 million throughout their procurement process. They used Urban Leap to procure everything from printers, IT systems, road construction, fireworks, and even ultrasound services to figure out which cemeteries are currently occupied.

Back in 2021, the company initially aimed to help local governments conduct pilots and try out new ideas, but it has expanded its procurement tools to aid public sector purchasing processes. launched. At the time, company executives said the technology could be particularly useful for purchasing products that certain governments have never purchased before, or for particularly complex purchases.

Shutdown emails from Urban Leap’s CEO and CTO are familiar to other people and organizations involved in public sector operations and government technology, as the entire industry continues to grow, but the procurement and government Provides insight into technology areas and their challenges. and attract large amounts of investment.

We joke that we chose the hardest business for our first startup. Governments aren’t the fastest adopters in the world. Achieving the best possible results on all government purchases is a key mission. Government procurement is how 10% of the economy operates. That’s how taxpayer dollars are spent. This is how governments can, and sometimes can’t, provide vital services to their residents.

