Publishing on the Metaverse: Back to the Future or 2008 All Over Again?





Issuu CEO Joe Hyrkin said: There are lessons to relearn from the industry’s first attempts at virtual reality (VR) in the early 2000s. The question is, are you ready to listen now?

There is growing interest in revenue opportunities in the metaverse. It is expected to be worth $800 billion by 2024. That temptation is hard to avoid, so many publishers now face additional pressure to get involved.

Let’s start by talking about where it all began. The breaking news metaverse is nothing new. The term was first coined in Neil Stevenson’s novel Snow Crash in 1982. Twenty years later, in 2003, Second Life was the first purportedly popular release. In fact, there were agencies such as Electronic Sheep and Millions of Us serving brands in virtual worlds.

The idea of ​​VR has always been attractive, and increasing computing power and cryptocurrencies certainly bring new possibilities, but what has made previous attempts to establish virtual worlds unsuccessful is the lack of computing power. and was not limited to universal currencies. These metaverses faced the same challenges as today. Scale, sustainable user growth, and interest.

Platforms like Second Life have also been victims of security issues, vandalism, and bullying. Given the problematic social media behaviors that publishers are exhibiting with many of today’s younger generations, will those challenges become a concern of the past? And are publishers really ready to solve all the unseen, unsolved challenges of the virtual world?

Pressure to join the metaverse

There is tremendous pressure in the industry to take advantage of the new metaverse experience and be the first to do something original. But in the race to not miss out, many publishers could fall victim to efforts that prove costly, distracting, and overall not particularly productive for their business. Yes. Virtual real estate can cost up to $1 million, making it a costly investment to consider.

Additionally, the idea of ​​Meta controlling and managing the Metaverse should give all publishers reason to pause. In the past, Meta has consistently created access to its platform for publishers with the promise of gaining access to Metas users, but each time revenue-sharing opportunities and algorithmic distribution have diminished. increase. Meta repeatedly lured publishers onto its platform and consistently failed to deliver on what it promised. Remember mikecom?

And let’s say your brand wants to reach a large audience quickly. Are those numbers sustainable? Content can be very expensive for a small niche group, see Clubhouse’s rapid decline after mass appeal.Set realistic goals and expectations is the first step. Expecting huge growth and raising money with huge valuations won’t work in the long run because virality is not yet a business model.

Expansion in the metaverse

The best business models are those that leverage the metaverse and different platforms rather than relying on them. From the beginning, brand publishers should develop a long-term 3-5 year plan that includes content creation, user growth, and monetization beyond the Met. Use what you learn by creating content for meta, but don’t rely on it as your only business model.

The metaverse provides an opportunity for brands and publishers to reach new audiences and tap into different niches. As is the case with Hyundais Mobility Adventure, it demonstrates Roblox-like scale but is designed to reach a younger, tech-savvy audience in a space a brand shouldn’t be in. All their efforts to a platform that does not represent the overall audience. Brands need to ensure long-term sustainability and, ultimately, the opportunity to make money on the platforms they invest in.

Ultimately, publishers will soon find themselves needing to figure out their lane and understand that it might be different than the lane they choose in the real world.

Before making a bold move, publishers may also consider putting it on the back burner and determining which new opportunities and verticals best fit their scope. Some industries may do better than others, such as For example, the Metaverse offers cool and engaging experience opportunities for designing homes. In fact, retailers like Houzz are already using VR to let consumers virtually design their own rooms, boosting sales.

cross the stone bridge

Overall, this explosive adventure offers plenty of opportunities, but it’s best to proceed with caution. Now is the time for publishers to consider what they want from this experience, who they want to reach, and how to reach them effectively without getting caught up in the hype. The hypothetical future is vast and unknown, but much can be learned from the past 25 years of experimentation and failure in the field.

