Google suspends Play Store charges in India after CCI ruling





Android maker Google has suspended plans to apply the Google Play billing system to Indian developers from October 31st. The company announced the plans today through an update to its help page. The move comes less than a week after India’s Competition Commission (CCI) fined the company twice in a row for ignoring the country’s competition norms. .

Indian developers have been given an additional extension until October 31, 2022. This is to accommodate the unique situation regarding domestic payment situations. Following CCI’s recent ruling, we are suspending enforcement of the requirement for developers to use the Google Play billing system for purchasing digital goods and services by users in India, allowing us to review our legal options and continue to invest in Android. to And play. The requirement to use the Google Plays billing system applies to users outside India purchasing in-app digital content,” he said.

On October 25, the CCI ended its more than a year-long investigation into Google, concluding that its decision to impose the Play billing system on developers was anti-competitive. Competition regulators have asked Google to allow third-party payments on its platform and fined him $936 million for abusing its market dominance.

The ruling comes days after another fine worth Rs 1337.76 crore for abusing its control over the Android mobile device market. Regulators are investigating his third case related to the company’s Android TV operating system and related contracts.

In a statement after CCI’s decision, Google said it was considering the decision. However, the company is highly expected to challenge CCI’s ruling in court. Since September this year, it has been running a pilot process to allow Indian developers to use third-party payments in India, but many still complain about the fees the company charges.

As Mint reported on Oct. 28, domestic developers and startups will step up their lobbying efforts against the fees Google charges for selling apps and services through the Play Store. At the moment, the company charges a 15% commission on his first million earnings, increasing to 30% when a developer exceeds that. Google’s fee is reduced to 4% when using a third-party payment system.

The move is the next step in a nearly two-year battle over billing policies between Google and Indian developers. This is his third time Google has had to postpone its compliance date in India due to backlash from Indian startups, developers and regulators.

