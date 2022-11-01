Days after CCI ruling, Google suspends enforcement of Play billing for Indian app developers





Google is suspending enforcement of the Google Play billing system for in-app purchases for India-based app developers. Indian app developers were supposed to comply with this requirement by 31 October 2022, which expired yesterday. However, Google is currently suspending this requirement. This follows a decision by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on his two antitrust rulings against Google. Note on Google’s support page: Following CCI’s recent ruling, we are suspending enforcement of developers’ requirement to use Google Play’s billing system for purchases of digital goods and services by users in India, reviewing legal options. , you can continue to invest in Android and Play.

Interestingly, the support page states that although the Google Play billing system requirement has been suspended in India, it still applies to in-app digital content purchases for users outside of India. This means that Indian app developers who want to purchase and offer digital content to users outside the country must comply with the Play billing system.

Indian developers have long called this billing system requirement an unfair policy, adding that the fee system stifles innovation in a price-sensitive market like India. The regulator has so far issued Google two fines for him. One penalty was worth Rs 936.44 crore for abusing its dominant position in the market with respect to Play Store policies, while the second was for dominance in multiple categories related to the Android ecosystem. It was worth Rs 133.8 crore for abusing its position.

Google has extended the deadline for payment system requirements in India to 2021. This is due to the unique circumstances of the Indian payment environment. This deadline has been further extended to October 31, 2022 to provide Indian developers with more time to provide the necessary product support for recurring payments via convenient user payment systems such as UPI and wallets. increase. Changes to India’s periodic digital payment guidelines.

What is Google Play Billing System?

Google Play’s billing system is a mandatory requirement for developers wishing to purchase in-app content. This is similar to when a developer wants to sell products or offer subscriptions to users, he must use Apple’s billing system. Both Google and Apple charge developers a commission (15-30%) for digital goods sold through their apps.

According to Google support, the Play billing system is required for all purchases such as:

Digital items (virtual currency, extra lives, extra playtime, add-on items, characters, avatars, etc.);

Subscription services (such as fitness, gaming, dating, education, music, video, or other content subscription services).

App functionality or content (such as new features not available in the ad-free or free version of the App); and

Cloud software and services (data storage services, business productivity software, financial management software, etc.).

Unsupported items are the rental or sale of physical goods such as electronics, clothing, and groceries, and physical services such as gym memberships, airline tickets, and food delivery. In other words, we don’t need app developers engaged in selling these products. Play billing system.

The support page also clarifies that the billing system must not be used for peer-to-peer payments, content that promotes online gambling, or product categories deemed unacceptable by the Google Payments Center Content Policy. Google clarified in 2020 that apps that rely on an alternative in-app billing system must remove it to comply with payment policies. Google claims that nearly all developers comply with it. Globally, June 1, 2022 was the deadline for all apps to comply with this requirement.

Google CCI Fines for Play Store Policy

In an order dated October 25, the CCI said, “Google’s Play Store policy requires app developers to use Google Play’s billing system (GPB) exclusively and compulsorily.” They state that they are not free to provide direct links to their web pages or payment methods. He added that non-compliant developers will be removed from the Play Store and lose customers.

The order states that mandating the use of GPBS in paid apps and in-app purchases to access the Play Store is unilateral, arbitrary, and lacks legitimate business interest. The CCI Order states that Google does not permit, and does not restrict, app developers from using third-party billing/payment processing services for in-app or in-app purchases. Additionally, Google does not discriminate or take adverse action in any way against apps that use third-party billing/payment processing services. Google has said it will challenge the CCI’s order and is currently considering its legal options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/google-cci-ruling-impact-google-play-billing-system-suspended-app-developers-india-8241773/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos