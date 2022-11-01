Nearly 30% of people redo or improve Google Search, according to research





Nearly 30% of people have to redo their Google searches by narrowing or expanding their queries, according to a study released earlier this month by online marketing software company SEMRush.

SEMRush obtained data from 20,000 anonymous users who made 455,368 unique searches. We then looked at how long it took the user to perform the next action. More than 70% of her users took less than 15 seconds to make the second click, meaning they likely found her website or the answer they were looking for. However, about 30% of users narrowed, redone, or expanded their searches in some way.

This 30% figure comes from 9.7% of users who “Google clicked”. That means you clicked on an image or something in the carousel after executing a query. For these people, they may have actually found what they were looking for. Another 17.9% of users changed “Google keywords” or how to change the original query. This totaled 27.6%, rounded up by SEMRush.

Satisfaction was not measured in this survey. Just click behavior after doing a Google search. It is possible that someone was satisfied with the initial results and wanted to rephrase for further investigation.

SEMRush found that keyword changes occur more frequently on 29.3% of mobile users compared to 17.9% on desktop. This suggests that people who need quick information may be looking for answers on Google rather than clicking through to her website. Since this study did not survey users about their user experience, it is impossible to say exactly why mobile her users are refining or refining their searches more often. A typo on a small screen might be the cause.

On desktop, the study found that 25.6% of results were “zero clicks.” This means the user didn’t click the link after running the query. It could mean that you narrowed down your search or found the answer you were looking for without clicking a link to the website. The latter can pose a problem for the billions of sites that rely on traffic to sell ads. Fewer clicks is good for those looking for quick answers, but detrimental to the many news and information sites that create that content.

“Google Search sends billions of clicks to websites every day, and has sent more traffic to the open web every year since Google was first created,” says Google Search. spokesperson Danny Sullivan said. “It’s not uncommon for people to search without knowing exactly what they’re looking for, review the results and refinement options (such as related searches), then refine their search and finally find what they need. .”

Complaints about Search’s shaky reliability continue to pop up in online discussions and articles. From Reddit threads to snippets of The Atlantic, people say they’re fighting websites that try to abuse Google’s search engine optimization and the company’s own result filtering system. Search also remains Google’s most valuable product, controlling more than 92% of his online search market share and driving the company’s advertising revenue.

Some users say they use short-form video platform TikTok instead of Google to find the answers they’re looking for. It could be why Google is integrating more features like TikTok into search and why he spent $100 million to acquire an AI avatar startup.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported $69 billion in revenue for the quarter, $39.5 billion of which came from “Google Search and Other.” Still, Google’s revenue fell short of analyst expectations.

