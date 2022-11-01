Huge Tech Revenues Focus on Ads, Privacy and User Experience





In the 2010 hit movie The Social Network, loosely based on Facebook’s early days, Mark Zuckerberg’s character opposed selling advertising space on the nascent Facebook platform. Citing how Mountain Dew’s ads aren’t cool to users, he went on to make a brief critique of how ads alienate users and how Facebook needs to be cool to be popular. Ad Free lasted about three years on Facebook, but we all know that the need for ad revenue eventually won out and became core to Facebook’s business model. And while it’s worked incredibly well for a long time, it’s once worked for the social media giant, with last week reporting dismal third-quarter earnings largely due to declining ad revenue. It is clear that we need to rethink our advertising strategy.

Methus Stock Crash

Over the past 18 months, Apple has changed the online advertising game. Apple has significantly weakened the third-party advertising market by giving users the ability to opt out of tracking in apps and mask their email address when signing up for new services. Since then, Facebook has taken a beating. Last October, Meta’s stock fell 26% after CFO David Wehner said he expected the company to lose more than $10 billion in revenue. After posting a full-year return in January, he fell another 32% in February this year.

Last week, Meta announced another mediocre quarterly earnings. Profits are declining as costs continue to rise. Earnings predictions were off, but surprisingly not as bad as expected. But the big news is that advertising revenue is declining. Average price per ad is down 18% year over year. Shares were down about 29% at the close of the market yesterday, and perhaps most worrying is the company’s metaverse-centric strategy that drives up costs, headcount, and meaningful revenue. leading to uncertainty on the way to

Facebook advertising dilemma

Facebook’s advertising platforms, including Instagram, have long been its bread and butter. By scraping personal information from multiple sources across the web, brands were able to target very specific audiences, which they were willing to pay for. Better Consumption Apple’s efforts to provide user privacy have turned Facebook’s advertising game upside down across the company’s portfolio, and it’s clear the company hasn’t found an answer yet.

The fact that younger generations are not on the platform adds to the struggle. Despite Zuckerberg’s wishes, Facebook is no longer cool. It’s not just Facebook that has an impact. Snap reports that his ad revenue fell 25% earlier this year. Generation Z and Generation Alpha are moving elsewhere to capture potential ad revenue.

TikTok has shifted the focus of many advertisers for good reason. The US micro-video app has 80 million monthly active users, and an estimated 60% are between the ages of 16-24. For Snapchat, only 39% of viewers are in the same age group. On Facebook, that number is just 18%. The next few generations with big purchasing power aren’t on Facebook and won’t be back without major changes.

Zuckerberg and company certainly hope their bet on the Metaverse pays off. I believe this will be important in the years to come, but in the short term it leaves more questions than answers, leaving analysts, investors and others wondering if we can rebuild any time soon. I am watching over the company.

Apple looks recession-proof

On the other end of the big tech spectrum, Apple had a huge quarter blowing expectations out of the water. Profits increased by 7% year-over-year. Most of Apple’s revenue comes from its consumer division, with iPhone sales up 10% in the fourth quarter. The new iPhone actually disappoints, but surprises in areas such as the Mac make up for the shortfall and give the company solid results once again. As for the iPhone 14, despite its newness and the holiday season, we expect those numbers to taper off now that the new iPhone fever has subsided. However, it’s still impressive to see how much money can be made by a device with only incremental changes compared to its predecessor. Maybe, or maybe it’s because we can only speculate about the fact that Apple is still cool in the eyes of the cultists. But the facts remain the same. Apple continues to thrive in the face of an economic downturn, proving that upper echelons of consumers are still spending money to keep up with the latest technology.

More subscriptions but still no ads

Apart from the revenue, Apple has announced that it will increase the subscription price. Services, including subscriptions, account for just over a fifth of Apple’s total revenue. Individual subscriptions such as AppleTV+ and Apple Music increase by $1 and $2 per service based on your plan level. Your Apple One level will also increase. It’s the first time Apple has raised prices in the US. Apple says the increase is to give writers and singers more revenue per stream. But it also needs to be monitored when looking at future earnings to see if there is an impact.

The content streaming market is crowded. Users have a variety of options for both streaming video and playing music, but Apple consistently tries to differentiate and stay competitive. It’s worth noting that AppleTV+ is one of the last ad-free streaming platforms. Apple may offer an ad-free premium tier, similar to other streaming platforms, but the company has avoided doing so. Apple Music also offers premium listening options for spatial and lossless audio not currently available on other platforms. It’s very clear that the company is prioritizing user experience, hitting a privacy story, and it’s bringing in big bucks.

Other important notices

Another worthwhile piece of news to come out of last week’s Revenue Parosa is the fact that Amazon’s ad revenue continues to grow. Last quarter, the e-commerce giant reported that advertising revenue was $9.5 billion, up 25% year-over-year. Amazon has been steadily and somewhat quietly building its ad tech product. This revenue may seem small compared to the revenue from AWS and e-commerce, but it’s worth noting that the advertiser probably spends more money on his Amazon than he does on Snap, Facebook, or anywhere else. It’s worth noting that you’re choosing E-commerce company.

Amazon’s ads target users based on their purchase history and other demographics, which can lead directly to sales, so it’s easy to see why so many people staring into the barrel of a recession choose this spending option. It will be interesting to see how much the e-commerce giant’s ad revenue increases after the holiday shopping season is over.

Consumer First, Revenue Second

Whether it’s loosely based on fiction or an exact replica of Facebook’s early days, with The Social Network, Zuckerberg put the user first. He wanted people to come to the platform, and billions he has been doing for over a decade, and billions still do. But now there are questions about that vision and whether Mojo can replicate its market cap in 2021, which has ballooned to nearly $1 trillion in market cap.

At this point, I feel that Metas’ focus on the Metaverse should be And, not Or, to the company’s long-term vision. Competing with Tik Tok, gaining a younger demographic on Reels and Instagram, and adding to e-commerce are short-term product plays. All the while, focus on right sizing, returning to growth, and try to articulate your mission so that at least your users and shareholders understand where you’re falling behind.

In addition, Facebook’s invasive advertising has made it more prone to wear and tear. Users, especially younger demographics, have left the platform. Apple made this clear when it put privacy first, effectively spotlighting the black magic tactics Facebook was using to attract advertisers and directly impacting revenue streams as well. I was.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to put consumers and privacy first, even if it’s limited to certain segments. That marketing genius pays off. Tim Cook’s comments on the earnings call suggest next quarter’s growth could be more difficult to achieve, but one side remains stable and deals with a longer-than-expected downturn The contrast is clear: companies are well positioned to do so while others are. It’s far more fragile than anyone expected just a year ago. The fact that consumers want to be a priority and the companies that fail to do so reinforces the fact that even companies that were once industry leaders may not last long.

