“Don’t Google these 8 keywords, else…”: Pay attention to number 2. This could send you to jail.indian news





Google is now an integral part of people’s lives. Google is the first place people search when they can’t find the person they need. Anything you want to know, just ask Google and you’ll find it. I’m thinking of secretly searching on Google because so many people in society search for a lot of things that may not be said publicly. But if you think that no one knows that you deleted your search history, you are wrong. Google has its own team that regularly monitors where searches are coming from. This is because Google End makes a series of searches before the End history is deleted. So misusing Google Search can have disastrous consequences. Everything can be lost. You may be sentenced to imprisonment. So we should all be careful about this. Do not Google these keywords.

how to make a bomb

Don’t google how to make your own bomb. Then you will be in great danger. These issues are also monitored by security agencies. So don’t search Google for how to make a bomb. Google how to make a bomb and report it to government security agencies.

child pornography

This is also a very harmful search. If you Google something like this, it falls under child abuse. This search could lead you to jail. Child pornography falls under child sexual exploitation. This would lead to difficulties under POSCO. India has strict laws against online child and underage pornography. As a result, this kind of hateful search is considered criminal psychology.

Information about abortion

Searching for information about abortion on Google may result in legal action. Abortion is a punishable offense in India. Only a doctor can allow this. So be careful before doing this kind of search.

customer care number

Users often search for their bank’s customer care number on Google and call them. However, there was a scam going on in which the hacker ranked the wrong numbers higher in his Google searches. So when users call this number, they are financially cheated. In such a case, get the customer care number information from the official website of the bank. I recommend entering the correct URL to open his website for the bank. Searching on Google and opening his website for the bank is not safe at all. Scammers often create fake websites that are exact replicas of bank websites. Go there and log in with all your information and you’ll get an ID, password. Then get everything from your account.

medicine and treatment

Otherwise, don’t search for doctors on Google. Physicians have put years of research and experience into prescribing tiny pills. It’s not that simple. For minor health problems, you can find out about care, first aid, diet, and more. However, it is not wise to search on Google to purchase medicines or supplements.

How to join a terrorist organization?

Stop Googling how to join a terrorist organization. This could result in serious legal problems.

apps and software

We recommend that you do not install apps or software from unknown websites by searching on Google. Downloading unknown apk files is very dangerous. Malware can enter your phone in the form of apps. Call slows down. Your personal information can also be stolen.

stock market, trading advice

Many people have various offers related to the online stock market. A Google search will find thousands of such websites. But it’s better not to blindly believe them. Various fake companies conduct transactions and scams in the name of cryptocurrencies. As a result, you can lose all of them. Obtain stock market information only from well-known and trustworthy sites. Discuss the decision yourself or with an advisor.

With great power comes great responsibility. But let’s be honest, many people abuse this power of Google. Many people abuse this technological power. The consequences of such use can be fatal. Everything can be lost. You may be sentenced to imprisonment. So we should all be careful about this. Be sure to observe these things from today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/dare-not-search-for-these-8-keywords-on-google-otherwise-beware-of-number-2-this-can-send-you-in-jail-2528962.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos