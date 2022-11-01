Top 10 Most Clicked RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are the RTIH retail systems that caught our attention in September, including Clarks, TikTok, Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon, Getir, and AiFi.

Shoe retailer Clarks wins on TikTok.here’s why

After a successful retailer on TikTok? Then look no further than Clarks.

In a LinkedIn post, TikTok rotating alumnus and Truly Twenties founder Elle-Louise Wilmot said: So I’m going

The company can teach many brands how to maximize their potential on the platform, she argues.

They’ve jumped on the trend with their responsive content, and Wilmott comments that they may be the first brands to take advantage of this opportunity.

aka; a graphic designer edited corn into a viral corn song and photoshopped Rodger Cleye into the content.

She adds:

RTIH Announces Judging Panel for 2022 Retail Technology Awards

RTIH has finalized the judging panel for the 2002 Innovation Awards, featuring representatives from Selfridges, Marks & Spencer, Boots, Stanley Black & Decker, Compass Group and more.

Evri Leverages Machine Learning and AI for Parcel Vision Solution

Evri developed custom software designed to improve parcel delivery accuracy and customer communication ahead of this year’s peak Christmas period.

This is currently being trialled locally in the UK.

Parcel Vision is designed to detect and flag secure location photos taken by couriers as proof of delivery, but not showing the parcel and its location.

This is if the parcel is not clearly visible, too close to the lens, or the camera lens is covered.

The software has been developed using a machine learning model trained using thousands of SafePlace photos to detect these issues, alert the courier who describes the issue, and retake the photo. I ask you to

THG Ingenuity Strengthens Technology Platform with Partnership with Jitterbit

Jitterbit has announced a partnership with THG Ingenuity, THG’s end-to-end e-commerce business, formerly known as The Hut Group.

This allows the latter to use Jitterbits API integration technology to connect to clients’ existing business systems, such as warehouse and logistics platforms, ERP software, and third-party shipping.

Getir buys fast-delivery rival Gorillas: why it had to happen

Quick commerce big hitter Getia is in talks to acquire rival Gorilla, according to a Bloomberg report.

The proposed transaction would be a combination of cash and stock.

The merger will allow Getia, backed by Mubadala Investments and Sequoia Capital, to scale in key European markets, including the UK and Germany, according to a Bloomberg article.

Gorillas, which last raised a year ago at a $3 billion valuation, is exploring options after investors became more cautious about the loss-making industry. Representatives for Getir and Gorillas declined to comment. “

AiFi opens 80 computer vision self-driving stores

AiFi has reached the milestone of opening 80 independent retail stores worldwide.

By working with technology providers and retailers such as Verizon, Microsoft, Carrefour, Aldi, Compass Group, Sodexo, Choice Market, and abka Group, AiFi has created the largest number of cameras across North America and Europe, equipped with computer vision. He said he opened a store. , Middle East, Asia.

Made.com gets ahead of social commerce with Pinterest campaign

Made.com, a furniture and home goods retailer, has launched its first Idea ads on Pinterest using paid partnership campaigns. This is the first brand in the UK.

In support of the Never Ordinary campaign, the company’s collaboration with two creators on the platform (Kerry Lockwood and Little Big Bell) inspires users to style unique spaces in their homes with bright and colorful touches. The purpose is that.

Pinterest recently launched idea ads through paid partnerships. It enables businesses to work with creators to create immersive, interactive branded content consisting of images and videos that tell stories and call action to the creator’s audience.

Businesses can also extend collaborative content beyond creators’ audiences by promoting collaborative content to target audiences and measuring performance on the Pinterest advertising platform.

Walmart Prepares Electric Fest Music Festival Experience in Metaverse

Walmart Announces Electric Fest, Building on Roblox Metaverse Announcement

Last month, users were able to return to Walmart Lands Electric Island, inspired by the world’s largest music festival.

For the first time on Roblox, the retailer hosted a festival experience featuring Madison Beer, Kane Brown and Yungblud that people could enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

Electric Fest was a motion capture concert aimed at celebrating self-expression through music.

Foodhub calls on UK’s new prime minister to curb skyrocketing food prices

After food costs skyrocketed under Liz Truss’ brief reign, online takeout company Foodhub installed a giant inflatable duck outside Downing Street and called on the incoming prime minister to sort out this ducking mess. rice field.

The company protests what it calls the government’s inaction on rising costs and calls on the new Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) to face the issue head-on.

Interesting case tweeted by Klarnas Sebastian Siemiatkowski and tech CEOs

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of buy now, pay later tycoon Klarna, is talking about it again on Twitter.

The financial journalist, broadcaster and founder of the MoneySavingExpert website set his sights on Martin Lewis in September after he criticized Deliveroo for adding Klarna as a payment option.

Siemiatkowski tweeted: Interesting @MartinSlewis! @Deliveroo should accept credit cards with up to 54% interest, but not Klarna offering debit and interest free credit? Interesting In particular, does your savings site earn affiliate income from credit card sales?

He then doubled down in response to an article in which Lewis explained how to make money using a 0% credit card.

Safe advice? Do not use debit=money. BNPL may also have 0% no late fees. Use credit cards and borrow + invest money for all your spending. Invited to 54% rotation? Savings expert @MartinSLew, do you make money selling credit cards?

He added: Klarna is not BNPL. BNPL is just one of many features. Klarna accepts VISA and

master Card. His 40% of our transactions are debits. Our ethical standards for credit are much higher than VISA/MC. No late fees. No rotation. Your face has no limits. Interest caps are much lower.

