Biopharmaceutical Innovations Must Leverage Covid-19 Strategy





Pandemics are a major case study of what science can achieve when it does. The pharmaceutical and biotech industries have stepped up to harness new technologies, work together in new ways, to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and to treat those who are sick. I worked on the page.

Applying these new ways of working will revolutionize the understanding and treatment of diseases for which there are no available cures.

There is tremendous hope that science and the biopharmaceutical industry are on the cusp of a great wave of breakthroughs in mRNA, CRISPR, cell and gene therapy, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Adapting them to the learning experience of the last three years requires a focus on the changes needed to fully capitalize on opportunities, many of which depend on fundamental changes in the industry.

I believe there are three key shifts needed to move the industry forward. A bold focus on discovering first-in-class cures, an open innovation system that captures entrepreneurial passion and extraordinary goals, and a willingness to set aside traditional methods of operation.

Be bold with first-in-class treatments

For decades, the pharmaceutical industry has developed products built on a foundation of incremental innovation, and for good reason. Given the scientific challenges, costs, and timelines associated with R&D and clinical trials, it makes sense to launch a product and then investigate its efficacy against various diseases over a period of time. However, today’s world requires companies to focus their R&D resources on first-in-class and best-in-class drugs. These are innovations that truly change the lives of patients.

The bold pursuit of best-in-class therapies means successes and failures. Both contribute to the learning database, but companies must have the judgment and courage to decide when to double down and when to pull back.

mRNA is a perfect example. Prior to the pandemic, it was a technology that had struggled for many years to apply in disease areas. Today, based on the success of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 and the speed required for the pandemic, many companies, including Sanofi, which I lead, are working to apply mRNA to a wide range of diseases.

But being bold isn’t limited to treatments being researched and developed. Also included are the tools used to pursue these treatments.

Shifting to Open Innovation and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

The biopharmaceutical industry is at a moment when AI and genomics are transforming R&D and increasing our ability to develop precision-engineered medicines. Emerging leaders in AI, such as Exscientia, Tempus, and Genesis Therapeutics, are increasing speed and speed to provide greater access to real-time data and enhance complete end-to-end solutions for AI and techniques to identify the new. Improve accuracy. Targeting therapeutics, designing drug candidates, creating translational models, and selecting patients for clinical trials. This will allow companies to accurately predict which patients will be most effective in their studies, ultimately allowing the majority of clinical trial participants to be successfully treated.

New technologies and algorithms allow us to invest in areas that yield the best results while addressing long-standing imperatives of patient privacy and confidentiality. Individuals and companies in the biopharmaceutical ecosystem need to recognize where they are strong, but collaboration may be important as another company may have stronger capabilities in a particular area. You also need to understand where it is located. This is essential to move beyond current siled frameworks. By embracing open innovation and an entrepreneurial ecosystem, businesses can more quickly build data pools, leverage insights from analytics, and adopt new tools.

New way of working

Big data and technology drive the industry forward. But many long-running processes also need to change. The industry is often criticized for sticking to things for too long. Changing behavior and challenging the status quo requires co-creation, iteration, and collaboration with people who can inspire new thinking.

To develop an entirely new lens on innovation, Sanofi will launch an internal Digital Accelerator in June 2022 to bring together data and non-healthcare experts to brainstorm alternative solutions to traditional solutions. provided a new initiative that broke the mold of the pharmaceutical company’s efforts. Accelerator team members have worked at Walt Disney, French bank Natixis, and French unicorn Doctolib, among others, and understood market turmoil and transformation. The Accelerator team is just getting started, but in the US alone he is already exploring creative ways to reach out to doctors and raise awareness about childhood eczema, a disease that affects nearly 10 million children. is starting to

Innovation must be in the company’s DNA, not just in R&D, and not just available to technical experts. AI is changing the way biopharmaceutical companies work, impacting every part of the company and shaping the day-to-day operations of every function.

Sanofis’ partnership with Aily Labs is an example of AI’s impact on the industry. Many people working in the pharmaceutical industry don’t fully (or even partially) understand how AI works, but still want to benefit from it. Aily delivers AI in a handy format in the form of Instagram-like Stories, using real-time data to guide users where to look, grow faster, or reallocate resources. Notify me of opportunities to do so. It points out potential roadblocks before they become apparent, helping users to better anticipate and prepare for the future.

One example of how pharmaceutical companies can leverage this type of technology is in clinical trials. Some companies rely on paper records and online data capture that are not easily accessible from data pools. The Aily platform allows users to analyze clinical trial enrollment rates in different regions in real time. With this information, pharmaceutical companies can reallocate resources to ensure that clinical trial timelines and diversity benchmarks are met.

strategy to win

Over the past three years, the pharmaceutical industry has recognized the importance of culture and speed. Today, we are building a company culture that embraces the agility and mindset of tech startups, with new technologies like AI and ML that pave the way for new discoveries.

Sustaining this purpose-driven power means that those in the biopharmaceutical industry need to be bold, risk-taking, embracing digital experiences, and willing to learn from the transformative energy of cross-industry entrepreneurs. To do. By adopting new perspectives, the biopharmaceutical ecosystem will be better able to harness the wonders of science to accelerate breakthrough discoveries and their applications.

Paul Hudson is CEO of Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company.

