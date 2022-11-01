How hotels foster human connection through technology





Hotel decision makers and technologists have been talking for years about the journey of travelers who need to care for their guests holistically, from the moment of booking to rebooking.

It became clear that the key to curating and monetizing hotel guest journeys ultimately lies within the overall platform or platform. They need to connect to an API-first technology foundation that enables them to perform and perform productively to serve their guests, hotel owners and operators.

In the race to create the single best platform that we seem to be pursuing as an industry, something interesting has happened, where hoteliers are providing great service and maximizing revenue amid inflation. The human element has returned to innovation as we struggle to find new solutions to adapt to the challenging post-pandemic work environment.

It is equally clear that innovation will only work for hoteliers if it is influenced by the human connections and interactions that fuel the guest journey, and even the entire lodging ecosystem.

It may seem obvious to hoteliers trained to put people first from the beginning, but the relationship needs and desires that make a successful hotel operation need to be revisited. .

Here is the roadmap.

The guests

Guests will first interact with you when booking a room. Enter the lobby and check in to receive your first impression of her. And her stay experience is shaped and hopefully rebooked through the thousands of touchpoints leading up to her departure.

How do you ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience from start to finish?

New tools and innovations are being created every day in the areas of contactless check-in, mobile keys and enhanced guest services. It’s often said that the front desk will disappear entirely, as the new generation of travelers expects less direct contact at check-in. New innovations give guests quick and easy access to their rooms.

The backbone enabling the adoption of these new tools is the move to open, secure and seamless integration with a sophisticated property management system at its core. PMS must be the connective tissue that allows all other hotel technologies to work effectively and seamlessly.

Evolution of PMS has taken place over the years, and the advantages of one system over another, or the benefits of a single system over everything, can fill up entire volumes. The reality is that a seamlessly connected system with redundancy is actually much stronger than a single system (think single point of failure).

Points for Practitioners to Consider: Does your PMS foster the kind of relationships guests want when they visit your hotel? If contactless check-in is important, your property management system can Is it integrated? Can the system adapt to different types of accommodations in different segments and accommodate different types of guests? Save staff time and spend more time on guest needs From reservations and housekeeping to revenue management and point-of-sale, do you provide everything you need to keep people busy? Data is integrated into systems like loyalty and planning and forecasting tools to ensure continued growth is it being done?

These are all important questions to answer when choosing an operations management solution or the best solution.

hotel staff

A hotel’s human ecosystem is not just a collection of individuals whose paths intersect to promote a proper night’s sleep, but is supported by tools and technologies to involve a wide range of people from diverse backgrounds in a common environment. It became clear to the thoughtful observer that it was an evolving culture that A series of activities that create a great experience and value.

From panic buttons to fully mobile operating platforms, the industry is embracing new innovations that improve facility efficiency while promoting staff safety and well-being.

Georgine Muntz – Visual Matrix

Nowhere is it clearer than at the back of the house.

The working conditions and benefits of hotel staff are also scrutinized, as hotel brands make significant efforts to respect and reward diversity in their workforce.

For example, recently adopted California ordinances provide increased protections for housekeeping staff. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and the industry has come to grips with the fact that the well-being of every employee in the hotel business ultimately impacts not only the guest experience, team culture and retention rates, but also profitability. I’m starting to notice.

When developing advanced technology, you should always focus on people.

owner

Since joining the industry two years ago, Ive has enjoyed interacting with dozens of brand leaders, franchisees and hotel owners from all walks of life.

My overwhelming conclusion when discussing the challenges of this unprecedented time is: Putting aside siled, outdated mindsets to collaborate and integrate is a thing of the past.

There is no better way to facilitate this than with the significant work being done by industry associations such as AHLA and AAHOA. They are pioneers in breaking down barriers between brands and franchisees, owners and staff, and the providers that support them.

Each stage of the roadmap will see industry collaboration and standards build a stronger hotel ecosystem and operating environment for everyone, even as hotels and technology providers compete effectively in their respective markets. It starts from the perspective that it is the key to

A recent McKinsey study points to the importance of more effective communication, transparency and advanced technology systems to better performance across a wide range of industries. Hospitality is no exception.

From new communication platforms to smart staff management technologies, technology is once again at the center of progress, and integration is the way forward.

Investor

The final important stakeholder is the investor. From bankers and private his equities to venture his capitalists, interest in the long-term growth potential of this industry has never been greater.

Hotel mergers, acquisitions and the introduction of new branding concepts have seen the investment community align long-term travel trends with the ability of hotels to serve their guests faster, better and more efficiently. Because it has reached a feverish pitch.

The combination of technology providers is also driving increased innovation in the solutions hoteliers need to operate more efficiently and effectively.

As experts across the investment landscape point out, a successful investment must take into account operational and market level data, not just financial data. A hotel is not only an investment, but more importantly, a local, human experience and a corner business.

What this means is that adopting a co-investment mindset is absolutely essential to success.

It’s important to view hotels not only as collections of operating statistics, cash flow forecasts, and revenue optimization trends, but also as human ecosystems that benefit from collaboration among departments, stakeholders, and interest groups.

The key here is not just human collaboration, but human-technology collaboration through an open platform that facilitates the exchange of competitive strategies and best practices.

The faster the industry can develop such a platform, the faster and materially the rewards for all participants and constituents of the hotel ecosystem.

Creating the future: connecting and collaborating

If there’s one constant truth in the last decade, it’s that people and businesses are more connected than ever.

The rise of everything online, the financial crisis that has demonstrated the close interconnection between institutions and industries, and the pandemic that has reintensified the yearning for human contact and collaboration have all made future success more human than ever. It shows that you are dependent on your connections.

The time has come for the hotel industry to fully accept that fact, and it has already begun.

More than ever, guest journeys are defined by the interplay of technology, innovation and human interaction.

