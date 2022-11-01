Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter bet trades innovation for debt





For Elon Musk, it was a no-brainer to fire Twitter executives and bring Sync to its San Francisco headquarters. It takes the hard part to pull off his $44 billion acquisition of a struggling social media company.

After closing the deal on Thursday night, Musk took to Twitter to tweet to his 112 million followers, taking the company private. Soon after, heads started spinning at the company with the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal and others. An internal meeting for all employees was announced on Wednesday. Shortly thereafter, an all-staff meeting was announced and quickly canceled. But that was just the beginning.

Musk began tweeting misinformation about the assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California)’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last weekend, prompting racist slurs and memes on the platform. In a flurry of excitement, reports surfaced that Mr. Musk was planning to fire his employees and prosecute them. From $4.99 to $20 per month for users to maintain their Verified status.

In the mere days since Musk owned the platform, the world has tasted two overwhelming flavors of a future billionaire: a charismatic entrepreneur and an agent of chaos. are also facing His acquisition left him with $13 billion in debt amid a sluggish online advertising market for a company that didn’t record its first profit until 2018. Estimated annual interest payments are approximately $1 billion. As Reuters reported last week, Twitter has lost its heaviest user since the coronavirus pandemic began. And at least one of his big advertisers, General Motors, has stopped running ads on social media sites.

When asked about his motivations for wanting to own Twitter, Musk said it was primarily a more free-flowing, self-regulating social network, according to Paul Barrett, deputy director of the Center for Business and Human Rights in New York. He said it was based on a desire to see it return to fewer platforms. University’s Stern School of Business. And while I’m sure he’ll pursue that goal one way or another, the details aren’t yet known.

Whether it makes Twitter more profitable is an open question, to say the least.

twitternomics

Founded in 2006, Twitter lost $221 million on $5 billion in revenue last year, with 89% of its revenue coming from advertising. In his 16 years of operation, the company has only been profitable in his two years, 2018 and 2019.

The Twitter acquisition, which began in April, has been a protracted, litigious, hostile, sitcom-like affair of Mr. Musk, and many tech industry observers believe he will put the company in the black. Even Musk admits he paid a lot for the site, and has fired or refused to pay millions of dollars to senior staff he let go. , you may be trying to correct.

Welcome to Hell, Elon wrote to The Verge’s Nilay Patel on Friday that Twitter’s business hinges on content moderation and the nasty, hateful ads that keep consumers away from the ads that make up most of its revenue. , or other offensive tweets.

That frustration with content management seems to have motivated Musk to buy the company. A self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, he flirts with putting former President Donald Trump back on the platform. Yet the need to keep advertisers happy may already be weighing on him. . On Friday, Mr. Musk said he would convene a content moderation committee before bringing back someone like Trump who had already quit Twitter or changing policies. And to reassure advertisers, they promised that Twitter wouldn’t be a hell for everyone to use.

But he himself is now stress-testing that promise. In addition to Musk’s tweet about Pelosi, Bloomberg recorded his N-word on the site jumping 1,300% since news of the acquisition broke.

More fundamentally, business observers see how engineering wizards who specialize in overcoming manufacturing problems in batteries, electric vehicles and reusable rockets fare well in the world of social media. I’ve been having a hard time understanding what. its competitors.

Barrett believes one of the reasons Twitter has struggled financially over the last few years is precisely its reputation. Had Twitter self-regulated sooner, it might have been acquired by a bigger tech company.

Elon’s Elon

The acquisition of Twitter ran counter to the entrepreneurial spirit of Musk, who amassed a fortune of $223 billion and became the richest man in the world with a new small company perfecting disruptive technology. With electric cars and reusable rockets, Tesla and SpaceX have blown out the old, wealthy markets run by established companies like Ford, Toyota, and Boeing.

Instead, he’s looking to acquire a Twitter-established company. The company’s breakthrough technology has failed to disrupt the online advertising businesses owned by Google and Facebook for the past two decades.

Twitter has always struggled as a for-profit business. Its fragmentation and sharpness have created conflicting feelings among advertisers, Barrett said. Put another way, advertisers don’t want to see ads for soaps and children’s toys next to racist memes. It’s also advertising that Twitter will make up 92% of his revenue in 2021.

On the other hand, Musks said the verified user’s interest in the subscription model is not only about whether users are willing to pay cash, but will extend beyond the site if content moderation standards become more lax. It is reported that it depends on whether it is possible or not.

I don’t think people will pay a lot of money for access to Twitter. Barrett said. I believe that a full subscription model would significantly reduce Twitter’s user base and, almost by definition, reduce its ability to charge for advertising.

Other experts said it was too early to write off Twitter and Mask given his past successes. Elon will do what he’s going to do, and you can’t count him out. Conventional wisdom is that he paid too much, but it’s too early to judge that.

Musks’ approach is to sell new products that overcome inefficiencies in the existing market, Matthews said. Take SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service for example, the emergence of small, mass-produced satellites launched on his SpaceX rockets that are cheaper than their competitors could make this service a reality. global technology. At first glance, Twitter doesn’t look like Musk’s other companies, but he prefers to sell new products in old markets, he added Matthews. Twitter is respected by internet standards, but perhaps he sees potential for subscription revenue that other people aren’t currently connecting to his concept of Twitter.

Musk has hinted at creating a super app similar to China’s WeChat called X, which will include services like Twitter, Starlink and more.

Entrepreneurs, like people in general, don’t limit their thinking to evaluating possible outcomes, says Peter Phillips, a professor of finance and banking at the University of Southern Queensland in Australia, of Musk’s past innovations. He said he had been working with Gabriella Paul.

Musk may see an opportunity in so-called Web3 services. It is the third stage of the Internet, built around decentralized nodes connected by blockchain technology, making it less susceptible to bots and malware and potentially more susceptible to accepting secure cryptocurrency payments. (Musk, on the other hand, calls his Web3 a marketing buzzword, which he may dispute.)

Positioning Twitter as a problem-solving hub somewhere beyond the social media phenomenon called Twitter is likely what motivated Musks’ decision, Phillips said. Time will tell if he overpaid.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for editing a copy of this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grid.news/story/technology/2022/10/31/elon-musks-44-billion-bet-on-twitter-is-bucking-the-innovation-angles-of-his-past-big-successes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos