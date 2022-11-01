Google fonts loaded using fields are now served from domains





Upon rollout to all HubSpot customers, Google Fonts loaded using theme or module fields will now serve fonts from your domain name instead of Google’s CDN. These theme and module fields are displayed on website pages and landing pages. All font fields with the property load_external_fonts set to true in the fields.json of themes and modules will be affected by this change.

