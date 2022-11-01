Tech Steady in 10 of AVCA Top 25 – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





Lexington, Kentucky and Georgia Tech Volleyball (17-4, 10-2) ranked 10th in the AVCA Division I Coaches’ Top 25 Women’s Poll, the organization announced Monday. After three consecutive weeks in the top 10, the White and Golds joined the 2003 squad for the seventh-highest Yellow Her Jackets ranking in program history.

Georgia Tech’s selection marks eighth appearance in the AVCA’s top 10 in 11 polls this season.

Tech, which reentered the top 25 for the first time since 2005 at number 12 on September 30, 2020, has been listed in the top 25 polls for 49 consecutive times to date.

Tech is one of three ACC teams in the top 10, alongside No. 5 Louisville and No. 7 Pitt. Throughout the jacket’s ordeal, White and Gold have already seen him face four top-10 opponents this season, including his previous No. 10 BYU sweep. Georgia Tech is scheduled for a rematch with the Cardinals and Panthers.

Each of the aforementioned teams reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021, with Louisville and Pitt each advancing to the Final Four, while BYU and former foe No. 6 Ohio State both entered the Sweet 16. Jacket eliminated the Buckeyes during the Elite Eight run.

As a unit, Georgia Tech currently ranks second in the ACC in both kills per set (13.96) and assists per set (13). The Yellow Jackets also rank third in the league in hit percentage against opponents (.162) and digs per set (14.50). On the offensive side of the net, Tech is fourth in the conference in batting average (.255).

On a personal note, senior outside hitter Julia Bergman recently won the ACC Player of the Week title for the third time this season. The heavy hitter continues to lead her ACC in kills per set (5.32) and points per set (5.93), ranking her second in the NCAA in both. She also leads the conference and is in the top 15 nationally for her total kills (383) and points (427).

Bergman continues to dig deep into the technology record books. She recently achieved her 1,000-digs mark against North Carolina, becoming her fifth yellow her jacket to join her club with 1,500 kills/1,000 digs. The notorious attacker is currently 9th in program history for career her kills (1,576) and 5th in program history for career her aces (152).

Tech has won 75 of their last 91 matches dating back to 2019. The Yellow Jackets have won his 47th of his last 53 games at home, the OKeefe Gymnasium, taking his 300th victory in a tumultuous arena earlier this season.

Georgia Tech will next move to the back end of the road swing and head to Florida to face Miami (13-9, 6-5 ACC) on November 4 at 7pm in Coral Gables, FL. Florida State (20-10, 11-7 ACC) will take place November 6 at 1pm in Tallahassee, FL. Both matches will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Athletics Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative begins with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where new contributions to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made by December 31 are worth up to $2.5 million by the Georgia Tech Foundation. If Accelerate GT hits his $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift will have his $5 million impact on Georgia Tech track and field. To learn more and contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Instagram (@GTVolleyball), Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

