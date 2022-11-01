Google rolls out two new ways to analyze data in Ads Data Hub





Google is rolling out new ways to analyze data with Ads Data Hub, offering solutions designed for marketers and third-party measurement partners.

Google Ads Data Hub allows marketers to analyze data against specific business goals, such as quantifying customer journeys to purchase.

Our measurement partners also use ads Data Hub to conduct third-party evaluations of metrics such as video viewability and audience reach.

To satisfy both user groups, Google is launching two dedicated tools in Ads Data Hub. Ads Data Hub for marketers and Ads Data Hub for measurement partners.

Google Ads data hub for marketers

With Ads Data Hub for marketers, Google aims to empower brands and agencies to analyze more data in one place and access insights faster.

A version of Ads Data Hub designed for marketers, it offers a simplified experience focused on insights that better inform how brands and agencies buy media.

Google shares an example of how Riot Games, developer of the PC game League of Legends, uses Ads Data Hub to analyze their marketing efforts.

“The company centralized insights and combined them with data from Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360. This allowed Riot Games to assign credit to various advertising touch points and accurately measure return on ad spend (ROAS). We were able to measure and establish a new benchmark that showed Riot Games earning $2 in revenue for every $1 spent on Google media.Marketers like Riot Games regularly run these analyses. , with hundreds of thousands of queries running in 2022 alone.”

Google suggests that as marketers use the simplified version of Ads Data Hub and accumulate new query templates and workflows, the need for additional technical resources will decrease.

In a future update, marketers will be able to activate audience segments in new inventory, including YouTube.

Google Ads data hub for measurement partners

Third-party data partners may use Ads Data Hub For Measurement Partners to provide YouTube measurement services on behalf of marketers, advertisers, agencies or publishers.

According to Google, the version of Ads Data Hub designed for measurement partners will make it easier for you to deliver accurate, near-real-time insights.

This allows marketers to work with independent third-party partners to calculate and report on YouTube ad performance across devices, formats and metrics.

Additionally, Google is extending the Ads Data Hub measurement service to enable YouTube’s cross-media solution. This allows you to analyze the performance of your YouTube campaigns compared to other media channels.

Source: Google

Featured image: screenshot from blog.google/products/marketingplatform/360/ads-data-hub-powered-solutions/, October 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-rolls-out-2-new-ways-to-analyze-data-in-ads-data-hub/469694/

