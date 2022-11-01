Nest Wifi Pro issue limits some speeds to 50 Mbps





It’s only been a few days since the Nest Wifi Pro was available, but some customers are already experiencing issues with their download speeds being limited to 50Mbps.

The Nest Wifi Pro promises Wi-Fi 6E for faster connections both within your home network and when you’re on the internet. For some, though, Google’s new mesh router is a major downgrade.

As extensively discussed on Google’s Nest community forums, switching to the Nest Wifi Pro resulted in download speeds dropping to just 50Mbps, even though the previous router was easily significantly faster. Even past generation Nest Wifi and Google Wifi owners are starting to realize that these older devices are better than the new Nest Wifi Pro.

The exact cause of the Nest Wifi Pro’s slowness has yet to be confirmed, but there are a few common trends in reports of slow download speeds. , you pay for fiber to premises or FTTP where your Nest Wifi Pro connects directly to your fiber ONT (Optical Network Terminal). In most cases, he also seems to point to PPPoE, a protocol that handles things like authentication with your Internet provider over Ethernet.

Another notable factor is that many reports of download speed issues come from Nest Wifi Pro owners in the UK. According to one comment, Google is said to be actively investigating Nest Wifi Pro issues specific to UK customers.

Affected people have taken several approaches to fix the issue and are getting faster download speeds from their Nest Wifi Pro. These approaches range from the practical to the clever. Some people had luck with simply putting another router in place before the Nest Wifi Pro, whether it was an old Google Wifi or some other device they had on hand, but this solution works for everyone. It does not mean that Others have either returned the Nest Wifi Pro system outright or given Google a few days to resolve the issue before returning it.

We reached out to Google for comment, but did not immediately hear back from them.

With any luck, this should be easily fixed with a firmware update from Google, especially since other Nest Wifi routers handle the same network just fine. However, it’s disappointing to see Nest Wifi Pro early adopters unable to get the most out of their routers until such an update is made.

