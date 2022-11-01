After Elon Musk’s wild weekend on Twitter, will advertisers keep using it?





New York CNN Business —

Hours before news broke on Thursday that he had completed its $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk wrote an open letter to advertisers saying the platform had become a hell of a lot at his disposal. I stressed that I didn’t want it.

But that attempt to reassure the advertising industry that makes up the bulk of Twitter’s business was quickly overshadowed by Musks’ first day as the platform’s new owner. Some industry experts now predict that the advertiser outflow could come sooner than expected.

There were several reports of a significant increase in racist comments, hate speech, and other objectionable content on Twitter within Musk’s first 24 hours of ownership. This is because users tested what Musk promised to allow free speech on the platform. Over the weekend, Musk was widely criticized for tweeting (which he later deleted without giving a reason) a link to a radical conspiracy theory about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. It was

Claire Atkin, co-founder of ad tech watchdog Check My Ads, believes advertisers are ready to pull back. This is very likely to be a big shift for marketers and advertisers.

After months of uncertainty about Musk’s pending acquisition, advertisers have to face the question of how Musk will transform the platform. The eccentric entrepreneur and eccentric has reconsidered Twitter’s content moderation policies and promised to reverse the permanent bans of controversial figures, including former President Donald Trump.

Brands have long been sensitive to the type of content they advertise on, and social media further complicates this issue. Most marketers are frustrated at the thought of running ads alongside toxic content such as hate speech, pornography, and misinformation. And if Twitter continues to struggle with the growth of such content, or if Musk updates Twitter’s policies to explicitly allow some content, companies fear the risk to their brands. You may stop advertising on Twitter because you’re reaching a smaller audience if you leave, or if regular users also leave.

When you think about money, investment and care, and genuine care and attention to connect with consumers, advertising next to lies goes against everything brands want to do, Atkin said. increase.

Musk has previously tweeted that he hates ads and wants the platform to be less reliant on them, but he’s also faced with the reality that about 90% of Twitter’s revenue comes from ads. doing. In addition to the open letter to advertisers, Masques’ team held a meeting with New York’s marketing and advertising community on Monday, according to Masques aide Jason Karakanis.

In public and private conversations with advertisers, Twitter has stressed that its content policy has not changed since the acquisition, and Musk said it will not change until a new Content Moderation Council is appointed. (apparently replacing the company’s existing Trust and Safety Council). .

But Musk may face an uphill battle. Twitter’s digital advertising business is much smaller than those of Meta, Google and Amazon, and lacks the growth and user base of TikTok. And many brands have already cut their digital ad spend in recent months amid the recession. It may not take long for brands to cut further.

General Motors (GM), which competes with Musks Tesla (TSLA), said on Friday it was suspending payments for advertising on Twitter while it evaluates Twitter’s new direction. CNN reached out to more than a dozen other brands advertising on Twitter on Monday, but most did not respond. Tesla (TSLA) competitor Toyota (TM) told CNN that it is in talks with key stakeholders and is monitoring the situation on Twitter. Ben & Jerrys said it is not considering any action at this time.

On Monday, the Global Alliance of Responsible Media, a leading consortium of advertisers and platforms including Twitter, issued an open letter to Musk, urging Twitter to address hate speech, violence, harassment, and controversial social issues to ad-support. To treat insensitively as unworthy. In response to the letter, Musk said in a tweet that Twitter’s commitment to brand safety remains unchanged, and that Twitter’s chief customer officer, Sarah Personette, said the company takes brand safety and partnerships with organizations seriously. (Personnet tweeted on Tuesday that he left the company last week.)

Also on Monday, Angelo Carusone, CEO of Media Matters for America, a media watchdog, urged major Twitter advertisers to better deal with the rise of hateful and other toxic content. I called for pressure.

Advertisers are very sensitive to changes in the social media landscape, Atkin said, adding that Twitter’s problem now is whether Elon Musk can continue to broker trust with advertisers or whether he’s uncertain. He added that it will continue to sow the seeds of sex and fear.

In response to a request for comment on the story, a Twitter representative told CNN earlier tweets by Musk and Personet and a letter to Musk’s advertisers, as well as Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity. pointing to a tweet by, pointing out that the platform’s policies have not changed. Changed, but faced an increase in hateful content, mostly from non-human accounts.

In a separate tweet thread on Monday, Roth said the company has been focused on addressing the spike in hate on Twitter since Saturday. We have made measurable progress by removing over 1500 accounts and reducing impressions of this content to near zero.

An advertising executive told CNN on Monday that dozens of clients have reached out in recent days seeking guidance on the situation.

David Karp, associate professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, said it seems like a reasonable time for advertisers to rethink things. I think you would say whether the product is a good investment or a bad investment. And it will be the same, or a little worse.

There is precedent for advertisers leaving platforms for hateful content. In 2020, dozens of brands publicly signed a Facebook boycott by #StopHateForProfit advertisers. Facebook has accused it of repeatedly failing to meaningfully address the prevalence of hate on its platform.

But when it comes to Twitter, brands may need to be careful to avoid backlash. Some users of the platform, including right-wing politicians, are calling for a boycott of the automaker after GM announced the suspension of his Twitter ads.

Musk has positioned himself as a free speech maximalist and has strong support among many conservative politicians, so if the brand leaves the platform, it would be against free speech. at risk of being perceived. But if brands stay, they also run the risk of appearing to implicitly endorse hate speech and other harmful content, with many brands quietly pausing advertising on their sites without an official announcement. may decide to

Advertisers find it difficult to publicly advocate a losing position, an advertising executive told CNN.

