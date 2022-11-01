Modern Warfare II Drops $800 Million Weekend





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.Screenshot: Activision Blizzard

This year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has made a big impact, with Activision Blizzard announcing that the new game hit $800 million in sales in the first three days of full release.

Why it matters: After last year’s unusually underperforming Call of Duty Vanguard, sluggish game sales worldwide throughout 2022 are a sure sign of recovery for the industry’s biggest annual franchise.

A booming Modern Warfare II could, on the contrary, boost momentum.

Details: Activision shares no unit sales in favor of the opening weekend earnings approach it’s touted nearly every year since the series’ inception.

The previous high was $775 million, set five days after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. Note that adjusting for inflation, today’s total is over $1 billion. Modern Warfare II benefits from several modern factors, including the game’s newly raised $70 pricing and Activision’s unusual decision to offer MWII’s single-player mode for his eight days. There is a possibility that It also helps that Modern Warfare is the most popular of the Call of Duty sub-franchises, featuring its most popular characters and a setting that seems to be better received than last year’s World. Second World War.

Keep in mind: Even with last year’s slump, Vanguard ranks as the second best-selling console or PC game in the US in the last 12 months.

However, Activision was visibly dissatisfied with its performance and withheld a launch weekend press release to tell investors the game fell short of its goals.

The plotlines launched by Modern Warfare II are rich beyond its massive sales:

The game’s use of skill-based matchmaking to link players of similar proficiency in CoD’s popular multiplayer mode has excited some gamers. However, top streamers complain that the game is too stressful to play (and probably makes it less fun for viewers to watch). The shocking moments in , like when the player is tasked with de-escalating the situation by pointing a gun at an involved civilian, are many pieces of the message this top game franchise sends about guns and deployments. Stirred up. The discovery that his PlayStation 5 disc version of the game contained only 70 MB of data, and that he would need a download of over 100 GB to play the entire game was noteworthy. Publishers have shown a growing willingness to tie physical copies of their games to digital downloads, stressing players with limited bandwidth and making it difficult to save games offline in the future. doing. The game’s graphics couldn’t hide its surprise, but the owner of the hotel in Amsterdam was upset that the facility was included.

Looming nearby is the specter of Microsoft bidding for Activision for $69 billion, still awaiting approval from regulators who have partially considered the value of Call of Duty.

