Modern Warfare 2 Breaks Records With $800 Million Opening Weekend

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has annihilated all Call of Duty that came before it.

Modern Warfare 2 sold $800 million worth of copies in just three days of its release, beating out Modern Warfare 3 in 2011 (yes, the naming order gets complicated with these). MW3 has previously made him $400 million in sales on day one, within five days he’s made $775 million, and in 16 days he’s made $1 billion in sales. Modern Warfare 2 should easily do it by the end of its first week, the only game that topped it was GTA 5, which made him $1 billion in three days.

As they tend to do, Activision is trying to put this in context with a bit of an apples-and-oranges comparison to the film’s box office success.

The blockbuster opening will surpass one of the world’s biggest box office openings of 2022, surpassing the worldwide box office of “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Multiverse of Madness” combined.

We’re talking about a $70 copy of a video game, not a $12 movie ticket, but the fact that a game can convince people to spend that much money is of course an achievement in itself.

how did you do that? First and foremost, Modern Warfare is the most popular subseries in the Call of Duty pantheon, but on top of that, the game is very good if it weren’t for some persistent technical issues. Before launch, the campaign was released early and everyone was amazed by its photorealistic graphics. Now that multiplayer is here, that aspect has also attracted a lot of fans, and some say it’s the best entry in the series in years, at least better than Cold War or Vanguard. Also about.

Looking at this $800 million weekend, and possibly $1 billion by Friday, the thing that interests me the most is what’s going on between Microsoft and Sony over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. controversy and how Microsoft will take into account the pending stewardship of Call. of obligation. Sony would point to these staggering numbers and say that no one console maker should have that much sales power as a monopoly. Meanwhile, Microsoft reiterates its commitment to continue releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation indefinitely.

In fact, in an interesting twist, once Microsoft gets Call of Duty and puts it on Game Pass, we literally won’t see sales this high again, given that most Xbox sales are taken out of the equation. There is a possibility. That player base is choosing to play on Game Pass instead.

Also, Modern Warfare 3 was $10 cheaper at $60 in 2011, so it’s important to consider the price increase to $70 here. I think there is less and less resistance to the price of new standard games like Activision and Sony. Both are champions.

There’s no denying how impressive this is. These are absolutely amazing numbers for a series that many believed was past its heyday, how this will affect the ongoing dispute between Microsoft and Sony, and how sales will reach his billion Look at the speed of stay tuned.

