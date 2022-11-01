Nokia G60 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC 120Hz refresh rate





HMD Global launched a new Nokia G60 5G smartphone made from recycled materials on Tuesday. According to the company, the back of the 5G phone is 100% recycled polycarbonate and the frame is 60% recycled polycarbonate.

The Nokia G60 5G features a triple rear lens with a 50MP main lens. It is supported by a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Nokia G60 5G has an 8MP selfie lens.

The Nokia G60 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The company uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Nokia G60 has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Works with Android 12 out of the box. The 5G smartphone comes with a 20W charger for the 4,500mAh battery. The Nokia G60 5G is a dual SIM device that supports eSIM.

HMD Global, which sells Nokia phones in India, promises a three-year OS and monthly security updates, as well as a two-year warranty for its Nokia G60 5G smartphone.

The Nokia G60 5G supports the 5G NSA architecture deployed by carriers and also supports the Jio True 5G SA network.

The Nokia G60 5G will be priced at $29,999 in 6GB/128GB variants in black and ice colors on online, offline channels and on the company’s website from November 8th.

The Nokia G60 5G is built with a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support in the G series. Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, HMD Global’s Vice President for India and his MENA, said: .

