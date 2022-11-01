Researchers Develop Autonomous Hot Cell Tool





Schiller with a robotic arm at INL’s research collaboration building.Credit: Idaho National Laboratory

Scientific progress is not automatic. The road to new discoveries is not a straight line. But while the road to nuclear energy breakthroughs may be a long one, automated solutions can make the research process more efficient and reach innovation a little faster.

For example, Camryn Schiller, Nuclear Research Facility Engineer at Idaho National Laboratory, designed a robotic system to support post-irradiation inspection tasks at INL’s Irradiated Materials Characterization Laboratory (IMCL).

IMCL has an extensive line of highly sophisticated analytical instruments with capabilities ranging from transmission electron microscopy to atom probe tomography. Researchers can use that capability to study irradiated materials, such as nuclear fuel samples and their protective coatings, at the microstructural level to understand why they responded to irradiation in a particular way. The data generated from this work are essential to our ongoing efforts to develop advanced nuclear fuels and reactor materials.

The robotic arm automatically positions the sample within the hot cell according to both the sample attributes and the type of inspection being performed. This tool was developed on a commercial platform known as UR3e. The arm can lift up to 3 kilograms and was developed to process samples inside gloveboxes housing instruments for thermophysical measurements. Historically, most glove box and hot cell work has been performed using manipulators. The manipulator is a manually controlled mechanical claw that requires months of training and is somewhat cumbersome to use.

“First, we had to determine if the robot could do the job we had in mind, so we tested its capabilities with pieces of straw and salt to see if it could handle granular samples. We did,” said Schiller. “We started with basic movements and expanded our repertoire from there, with more specialized tools and more precise programming to acquire specimens.” It can also be manually controlled by researchers, she added.

The robotic arm automatically positions the sample within the hot cell according to both the sample attributes and the type of inspection being performed.Credit: Idaho National Laboratory

Schiller is a relatively new hire who joined INL in late 2020. She graduated from Tarleton State University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and is about to complete her master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech University.

“I thought the job listing looked interesting, so I wanted a fun challenge outside the wheelhouse,” Schiller said. “I had no previous experience in nuclear science, but I really liked the idea of ​​supporting this kind of research.”

To configure the robot, Schiller utilized a set of equations of motion to determine how the robot would move in a straight line, along a path of least resistance, or via an arc of motion. She programmed a series of waypoints to allow the robot to perform specific functions, and further customized the system to accommodate different sample her types.

“One of the challenges in developing this tool was the uncertainty about what exactly the robot would do. ,” said Schiller. “Having never used this kind of robot before, it was definitely a learning curve to figure out how to program the tool. I was able to develop a tool.”

This tool has played an important role in research at IMCL and is laying the groundwork for automated capabilities that will underlie operations at the Sample Preparation Laboratory (SPL), which is under construction and scheduled to begin research activities in 2025. help. The SPL will significantly expand INL’s post-irradiation inspection capabilities and will serve as a dedicated facility for non-fuel materials such as cladding and structural components. Once complete, it will rely heavily on robotic systems like the one Schiller has developed.

“Lessons learned from the design of the IMCL robot are essential to the ongoing development of SPL’s robotics,” said Schiller. “Working at INL has been an exciting time and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such important research.”

